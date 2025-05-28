Hidden Cameras Catch David Hogg and Ex-Biden Staffer Discussing 'Shadowy' Figure Who Pulled Strings in White House

For as much criticism and flak as the administration of former President Joe Biden already received while he was in office, it’s seemingly only gotten worse since he’s left the White House and its searing spotlight.

Two key post-presidency developments, in conjunction, have contributed to Biden’s woes.

First, Biden recently announced a devastating — often terminal — health diagnosis when he unveiled that he has aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized.

The announcement, largely met with sympathy, came just a few days before the second major development: The release of “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” which is about exactly what the title describes.

The book cast a harsh light on Biden’s inner circle and the lengths those individuals would apparently go to to shield the public from what was going on.

These two developments, combined, have given Biden’s biggest critics all sorts of ammunition to question what — or who — was running the White House in Biden’s stead.

(The use of an autopen, especially, has come under scrutiny.)

Now those critics will have even more fodder after current DNC vice chair and apparent troublemaker David Hogg was caught on candid video pouring fuel onto this speculative fire.

A Project Veritas journalist was able to procure a lunch with Hogg, and the conversation got very interesting when the topic of Biden was brought up.

“The foundational question for me is like, how corrupt is the DNC if so many people knew, or few people knew about Biden?” the Veritas reporter asked.

“I mean, I think the fact of the matter is the DNC is always going to be a campaign arm of the president, ultimately,” Hogg said. “The bigger issue was like the inner circle that was around Biden. That’s it.”

He then honed in on one member of that inner circle.

“Like, Jill Biden’s chief of staff had an enormous amount of power,” Hogg continued.

“Jill Biden?” a perplexed reporter asked in follow-up. Hogg reiterated that he was talking about Jill Biden’s chief of staff.

Deterrian Jones, a former Biden White House staffer who was also in attendance, chimed in, “That was an open secret. I would avoid him. He was scary.”

Identified as Anthony Bernal, the reporter noted that he had never seen him before.

“Exactly,” Jones answered.

“What do you mean?” the reporter asked.

“He’s just a shadowy, ‘Wizard of Oz’-type figure,” Jones said. “That’s what made him like so …

“… I knew how he looked, but the general public wouldn’t know how this man looked.

“But he wielded an enormous amount of power. And I can’t stress to you how much power he had at the White House.

You can view the entire exchange below:

BREAKING: Undercover Meeting with DNC Leader @davidhogg111 Reveals who REALLY ran the Biden White House “He wielded an enormous amount of power… I can’t stress to you enough how much power he had at the White House.” “It was an open secret… I would avoid him, he was… pic.twitter.com/i7fskTwhNw — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) May 28, 2025

Project Veritas claims that there is more video footage that it will be sharing in this series.

