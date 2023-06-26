Hidden in NBC Article, Harris' Approval Rating Hits an All-Time Low That's Never Been Seen Before

Kamala Harris is the least popular White House second in command since NBC News began polling vice presidential popularity, according to the far-left network.

NBC News, being the disinformation center it is, buried the find more than a dozen paragraphs into a story about the upcoming Republican primary.

A poll released on Sunday found that Harris’ approval rating is at 32 points with only 11 percent of those surveyed viewing her in a “very positive” light.

Twenty-one percent of the poll’s respondents said they viewed her “somewhat” positively.

Another 16 percent said their opinion of the vice president is neutral while 10 percent viewed see her in a “somewhat negative” light.

But 39 percent of those who answered NBC’s questions have a “very negative” opinion of the former California senator.

The remaining 3 percent declined to answer because they had either never heard of her or didn’t know how to answer the question.

NBC News wrote a number of articles about the wide-ranging poll and its findings.

None of them featured Harris as the subject.

Instead of reporting the news that the person who is a heartbeat from the Oval Office is only liked by less than one-third of the country, NBC News framed an article about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The network published a web story with the headline: “DeSantis’ GOP support declining in new NBC poll.”

Buried in paragraph 15 is the following line of the anti-GOP hit piece: “Harris’ net-negative rating (-17) is the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history.”

That bit of information seems newsworthy, specifically because of its usage of the word “history.”

History makes news apparently everywhere except NBC, which is not in the news business as much as it is in the narrative business.

The cool narrative Monday morning in Disinformationville was that DeSantis is behind former President Donald Trump.

NBC News reported Trump is currently supported by 51 percent of GOP voters whereas DeSantis currently has 22 percent support.

Those numbers are newsworthy.

They were so newsworthy to the people at NBC that a second report was published with the headline: “Trump’s GOP lead grows after latest indictment, poll finds.”

If the first report did not give us a picture of the current state of the Republican primary, the second one at least showed us what NBC News wanted us to see — a party in disarray.

The network buried Harris’ abysmal numbers just like it buried the fact that only 39 percent of its poll respondents view President Joe Biden in a positive light.

NBC News left out the fact that 68 percent of respondents shared concerns that Biden has “the necessary mental and physical health to be president.”

The poll also found that only 15 percent of respondents have a “very positive” opinion of the FBI and even less — 14 percent — have the same opinion about the politicized Department of Justice.

While NBC News went with the predicable “GOP in disarray” narrative, it is Biden’s re-election bid that is in trouble.

A majority of voters are worried he has the brain power to lead while his vice president is historically unpopular.

On top of that, people do not trust the federal government’s politicized DOJ and its most prominent law enforcement arm.

The Republican primary will shake out how it shakes out.

Meanwhile, there is a five-alarm fire in the Biden administration that NBC News negated to tell anyone about until more than one-dozen paragraphs into a story about the governor of Florida.

NBC News polled 1,000 registered voters from June 16-20 and reported a margin of error of +/- 3.1 points.

