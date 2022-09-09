The ugly saga of the FBI’s unprecedented and unjustified raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence continued on Thursday.

The Biden administration’s Department of Justice is scrambling to prevent transparency about documents seized Aug. 8 when 30 to 40 FBI agents ransacked Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the latest move, the DOJ on Thursday filed an appeal of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s Monday decision to appoint a special master to review the documents the FBI took during the raid.

As Reuters noted, “A special master is an independent outside expert who is sometimes tapped to review records seized by the government in sensitive cases where some of the material might be privileged.”

On Sept. 5, Cannon approved the Trump legal team’s request for the special master. The judge also ruled the DOJ had to stop its review of the documents until after the special master’s review was done or a new court order was issued.

The Department of Justice appears to be pursuing the latter option.

The appeal reads in part, “Specifically, the government seeks a stay to the extent the Order (1) enjoins the further review and use for criminal investigative purposes of records bearing classification markings that were recovered pursuant to a court-authorized search warrant and (2) requires the government to disclose those classified records to a special master for review.

“The government respectfully requests that the Court rule on this motion promptly. If the Court does not grant a stay by Thursday, September 15, the government intends to seek relief from the Eleventh Circuit.”

The Associated Press provided more details.

“Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized classified records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling,” it reported Thursday.

“‘Without a stay, the government and public also will suffer irreparable harm from the undue delay to the criminal investigation,’ department lawyers said in a motion Thursday in which they announced their intent to appeal the order to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

DOJ Appeal by The Western Journal

What is certain is how thoroughly the FBI and the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland have mishandled the entire situation.

In developments that seemed to take the federal government and the establishment media by surprise, the claims that formed the justification for the raid publicly unraveled.

Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, posted summaries of the collapsing narratives.

“DOJ is panicking,” he tweeted last month. “First, Garland claimed the warrant was narrow. That was a lie. Then Garland claimed DOJ would only speak through court filings. That was a lie, as these leaks prove. DOJ claimed the raid was URGENT! Also a lie, since Garland piddled around for weeks beforehand.”

DOJ is panicking. First, Garland claimed the warrant was narrow. That was a lie. Then Garland claimed DOJ would only speak through court filings. That was a lie, as these leaks prove. DOJ claimed the raid was URGENT! Also a lie, since Garland piddled around for weeks beforehand. https://t.co/DIMqFRusD6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 16, 2022

It’s little wonder the Department of Justice wants to block information about the risky case coming out.

Why would the DOJ feel so uncomfortable about the special master?

What is it hiding?

Do you think the Biden administration is trying to hide something? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1550 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

It’s troubling that trust in certain sections of our government have eroded to a point where we have to question all of their actions.

In a Rasmussen poll of 1,000 voters taken at the end of 2021, 46 percent of those surveyed agreed with a statement made by Roger Stone: “a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden’s personal Gestapo.”

After the Mar-a-Lago raid, it would be frightening to see how high that percentage would be now.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.