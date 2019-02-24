SECTIONS
High-Powered Former Executive also Snared in Prostitution Sting That Netted Robert Kraft

By Jack Davis
Published February 24, 2019 at 7:24am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 7:31am
The Florida prostitution sting that resulted in charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also netted former Citigroup president and chief operating officer John Havens, according to a published report.

Bloomberg News said Havens was on a list of 25 names of men being charged with soliciting a prostitute.

When Bloomberg went to confirm the list, it used a listed phone number to reach Havens.

“I have no idea what you are talking about,” Bloomberg said it was told by a man who answered the phone.

Further calls were not answered, Bloomberg reported.

The Palm Beach Post reported that police have video evidence against Havens. The Post also noted that formal charges have not been filed.

Fox News reported that Kraft was video-recorded in a sex act inside a massage parlor called the Orchids of Asia. As reported by The Western Journal, Kraft has said he did nothing wrong.

Bloomberg also reported that Wall Street financier John Childs was being named as part of the investigation, but said the 77-year-old has not been arrested.

“I have received no contact by the police department about this charge,” he said Friday by phone.

“The accusation of solicitation of prostitution is totally false. I have retained a lawyer.”

In its reporting on the case, The New York Times said women at the massage parlor appeared to have been brought over from China, then duped into the life of prostitution.

“I don’t believe they were told they were going to work in massage parlors seven days a week, having unprotected sex with up to 1,000 men a year,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said, according to The Times.

“We saw them eating on hot plates in the back. There were no washing machines. They were sleeping on the massage tables,” he said.

Snyder said the investigation began last July, and was aimed not at the women who work in massage parlors, but at those above them.

“I made this decision that we had enough of that: Let’s go after the traffickers,” he said.

“I feel, on some level, extremely dissatisfied that I can’t do more. I know that we don’t even make a dent.”

West Palm Beach-based WPEC reported that more than 100 men were being sought in connection with the prostitution probe, including former law enforcement officers.

Vero Beach Police Public information Officer Bradley Kmetz told Bloomberg the hunt for all of those involved in the investigation is continuing.

“We are working in conjunction with numerous jurisdictions and local agencies to try to arrest all subjects we have active charges on,” Kmetz said.

“We encourage people who have active arrest warrants to turn themselves in,” Kmetz said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







