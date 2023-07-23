Despite two complaints with the Federal Election Commission over Democratic Rep. Cori Bush hiring her husband to provide security, he’s still on her campaign payroll.

A new filing showed Courtney Merritts received $17,500 for security services and “wage expenses” between April and June, according to Fox News.

Fox News noted that the filing came in a week past the deadline.

Additionally, between January and March, Merritts was reportedly paid $12,500.

Merritts did not have a private security license as of February, something required in the city of St. Louis and in St. Louis County.

In a related concern, Merritts also does not appear on a Washington, D.C., database of licensed security specialists.

In March, two complaints were filed against Bush, who announced in February that she was married to Marritts, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Committee to Defeat the President filed a complaint on March 3, alleging that Bush broke two laws by hiring her husband. The allegations against Bush were that the campaign improperly used campaign money for personal use and made a fraudulent report.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust also filed a complaint.

In 2022, Merritts received $62,359 for services provided to Bush.

Bush’s campaign has been a big spender on security, Fox News has noted.

Since 2020, it has paid more than $137,000 to Nathaniel Davis. The Washington Free Beacon noted that Davis has claimed he is 109 trillion years old, has the ability to summon tornadoes and has indulged in anti-Semitic rhetoric.

During the 2022 election cycle, Bush spent $225,281 on security through PEACE Security.

The new filings show PEACE getting $63,000 so far this year while Davis received $27,500.

Bush has pushed back hard when her security spending is questioned.

“You would rather me die? Is that what you want to see? You want to see me die? You know, because that could be the alternative,” she said in 2021, according to The Hill.

When questioned about the payments in April, Bush’s campaign committee responded with a statement, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“The campaign has paid Mr. Merritts for bona fide services provided to the campaign, and not for personal use or personal purposes,” the statement said.

