News

High-Profile NYC Stores Forced to Take Extreme Measures to Avoid Being Robbed in Broad Daylight

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2022 at 7:41am
Madison Avenue stores are cowering in fear behind locked doors due to a shoplifting crime wave.

“The normal thing now today is to lock our doors on Madison Avenue,” Carolina Herrera sales associate Michelle Singh said, according to the New York Post.

That’s not all. Some of the stores are keeping the lights low and even opening by appointment only to protect their goods from being stolen.

Thieves have made out with hauls of up to $500,000, according to WABC-TV.

Singh knows the score.

Not long ago, she said, a “normal-looking man in his 40s” stole “four or five” bags of items, the Post reported.

Singh wanted to go after him, but said her colleagues told her to stand down.

“We don’t feel safe,” said a store manager, who gave his name as Michael. “You feel violated when they come in.”

The manager said the store’s limited access policy has been in place for several months.

The pricey boutique is not alone. Chanel and Prada keep their doors locked and have security guards on the premises.

“It’s very much an organized crime model,” said Matthew Bauer, president of the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District.

The thieves are “just the tip of the iceberg” and “following orders” as they rampage unchecked, Bauer said.

The 19th Precinct, which covers the ritzy shopping district, has recorded 470 grand larcenies this year —  a 47 percent increase from the 320 at this time last year.

Petty larceny is up almost 60 percent from 709 crimes in 2021 to 1,129 this year.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation