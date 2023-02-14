A 17-year-old Canadian athlete died in his sleep at the age of 17.

William Caron-Cabrera of Curé-Antoine-Labelle high school in Quebec Province died last week, according to the French-language website Courrierlaval, as translated by Google translate.

The report said that Caron-Cabrera was going to play college football for Campus Notre-Dame-de-Foy.

“It is with sadness that we learned of the death of one of our own, can we read on the Facebook page of the Laval team,” the school said in a statement.

“Our deepest thoughts go out to his family and loved ones,” the statement said.

The Laval Police Department said that Caron-Cabrera died in his sleep of a cardiac arrest.

The cause was not suspicious or criminal, the police said. Suicide was also ruled out.

“I had the privilege of participating in the recruitment of William after his last season of secondary 5 and then preparing for his first season at the CNDF,” former player Sébastien Lévesque said.

“I want to send a lot of love to his family and those around him, but above all to tell William that we all love him and that our paths will eventually cross again,” he said.

“It is with sadness and a lot of emotions that we learned today the death of our friend to all, William Caron Cabrera. We wish our most sincere sympathy to his parents, Viviane and Yves, to his immediate family, to the large family of the Wolves (football), to his friends and to his partners at Handball Laval,” Handball Laval posted in a French-language post on Facebook that was translated.

“William was a quality athlete, everyone’s friend, always there to make us laugh and his departure will leave a big void in our big Handball Laval family,” the post read.

“To all those who had the chance to meet him, we leave you here good memories of him. Will, take care of your gang of friends and rest in peace,” the translated post read.

Last week in Laval, Quebec, Canada, a 17-year-old football player named William Caron-Cabrera died reportedly following a cardiac arrest. He was a student at Curé-Antoine-Labelle High School. Cause of death is unknown at this time. A full autopsy has yet to be performed. pic.twitter.com/oCGgaBngjn — Lisa Marie (@Lisamarie1577) February 13, 2023



Go Loups Football issued its statement on its Facebook page.

“William was in secondary 5 and had just finished his 5th season with the Wolves. Our deepest thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. Thank you Will for your contagious good mood!” the French-language post translated by Google translate said.

According to an obituary published on EgusiObits, “Love, joy, laughter, and generosity were all present wherever he went. He brought all of these things with him.”

“He was like a very bright light that was shining down on everyone who had the good fortune to come into contact with him. Those people who had the good fortune to come into contact with him,” the obituary read.

“People in his immediate neighborhood have a great deal of respect for him as a result of the unflinching optimism and dogged commitment he has demonstrated toward the successful realization of his goals. It seemed as though he was always smiling, and he was really kind and concerned about the welfare of others,” the obituary said.

