High School Football Player Says He Killed Pregnant Girlfriend Because It Was Too Late To Get an Abortion

A high school football player allegedly killed his girlfriend because she waited too long to tell him she was pregnant and it was too late to get an abortion.

Aaron Trejo, 16, allegedly stabbed Breana Rouhselang, 17, multiple times on Saturday night after getting into a fight over the pregnancy, according to the charging documents.

She was also strangled with her scarf prior to dying.

Rouhselang was six months pregnant and Trejo was supposed to be the baby’s father.

Police found Rouhselang’s body in a dumpster outside a restaurant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

TRENDING: Prominent Former Fed Prosecutor: Mueller’s Flynn Sentencing Memo ‘Biggest Feint Of All Time’

A garbage bag was placed over her head, the South Bend Tribune reported Tuesday.

“I took action…I took her life,” Trejo said to police, according to the documents.

Trejo was held in custody on Sunday, charged for murder and feticide on Monday and arraigned for the charges on Tuesday, the Tribune reported.

The Mishawaka High School football player was planning to kill Rouhselang for about a week.

Trejo reportedly told officers he used a knife because he thought it would kill Rouhselang quickly, the documents said.

Rouhselang was a manager for the football team, The Associated Press reported.

Indiana law does not encourage abortions after 20 weeks because fetuses have the “physical structures necessary to experience pain.”

“Childbirth is preferred, encouraged, and supported over abortion,” Indiana General Assembly’s website said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Mother of Down Syndrome Child Calls Ban on Down Syndrome Abortions ‘Almost Criminal’

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.