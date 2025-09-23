High School Football Player Suffers Broken Spine After Vicious Dirty Hit

For football video game fans of a certain age, they’ll always remember “NFL Blitz” fondly.

The over-the-top machismo, the rapid-fire arcade gameplay, and the franchise’s general lack of adherence to physics endeared itself to generations of gamers and football fans.

Of course, the other thing that “NFL Blitz” is best known for is that the game allowed you to hit opponents after the whistle:







Those late hits obviously are not a part of the actual game of football — and for good reason, as a horrific incident in a Michigan high school football game demonstrated.

According to Fox News, a Kalamazoo Central High School football player crossed a major sportsmanship line when he jumped on a prone Lakeshore High School student-athlete on Thursday in a scene that looked like it was right out of “Blitz,” except much, much more real.

You can view the disturbing video below for yourself, courtesy of local CBS affiliate WWMT-TV.

Warning: The content of this video may be offensive to some viewers.

https://t.co/78Xkr9yaxX A 15-year-old boy playing for Lakeshore Highschool was being blocked and then jumped on by an opposing player. The video was taken by the injured player’s mom Courtney Mims and she recounted her reaction after seeing her son was injured. pic.twitter.com/xhFdKe8ZBO — News Channel 3 WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) September 19, 2025

In the incident in question, a play between the two football programs had been declared dead. The play was over.

And yet, one of the Kalamazoo Central students proceeded to body slam a prone opponent with his full weight, far away from anywhere that the action was even taking place.

Worst of all, the prone Lakeshore High student suffered a devastating injury: Spinal fractures, per WWMT‘s report.

“Our staff has been speaking with both schools since Friday. Kalamazoo Central has taken this matter very seriously and they have taken strong and decisive action,” the Michigan High School Athletics Association told Fox News.

“Due to student privacy laws, we cannot disclose the specific accountability actions, but they have exceeded what MHSAA regulations would otherwise require in cases of dangerous and unsportsmanlike behavior,” the group added.

“Our schools can provide additional details as they decide to do so, since they are handling things internally.”

Kalamazoo Public Schools provided a further statement to Fox News as well.

“An incident that occurred during Kalamazoo Central High School’s Junior Varsity football game on Sept. 19 was the action of an individual student who displayed an egregious act against a player on the opposing team,” Kalamazoo Public Schools said.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of sportsmanship, respect, and integrity that Kalamazoo Public Schools expects from student-athletes, coaches and the entire school community.”

School officials added that the offending Kalamazoo student “received consequences consistent with the Kalamazoo Public Schools Student Code of Conduct and in compliance with Michigan High School Athletic Association regulations.”

The Lakeshore student who suffered the spinal fractures was identified as Colton by his mother, Courtney Mims.

“As soon as it clicked that it was, I couldn’t be stopped. I had to go down there. I’ve never felt anything like it. I’ve never been as upset or shaken up as I was over something for my son,” Mims said Friday.

