At Vermont’s Randolph High School, the girls’ locker room is reportedly now off-limits to the girls on its volleyball team.

The reason?

A “conflict” took place between a transgender player and girls on the team, according to WCAX-TV in Burlington. And that means the girls are shunted into one small bathroom to change their clothes.

“It’s a huge thing. Everyone’s asking, ‘So, why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’” volleyball team member Blake Allen told the TV station.

“My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” Allen said.

She said no one should be punished for having an opinion.

“I feel like for stating my opinion — that I don’t want a biological man changing with me — that I should not have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped,” Allen said.

Allen said the issue began when the male student made an inappropriate comment while the girls were getting changed. She emphasized that she is not against the male student being on the team, but she is against him being in the locker room.

“They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable — so pretty much 10 girls — to get changed in a single stall bathroom, which would take over 30 minutes. Where if one person got changed separately, it would take one minute, like, no extra time,” Allen said.

Allen said that even during the school day, girls who are members of the volleyball team are banned from the locker room “even to get changed for gym class.”

Parents have been told, under state law, the “transgender student could use whatever locker room they identify with,” WCAX reported.

In an email, according to WCAX, school officials told parents that the school has “plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws may change in privacy.”

The school is also claiming there was an allegation the girls harassed the male student.

Randolph Co-Principal Lisa Floyd wrote in an email that the district is focused on student safety, adding that if anyone breaks the rules, disciplinary action will be taken, according to WCAX.

Co-Principal Caty Sutton added that school officials “are not able to discuss any specific students because of federal privacy laws,” according to the Federalist.

Writing for PJMedia, Rick Moran equated the school’s policy with abuse.

“To bar 15- and 16-year-old girls from their locker room because they won’t pretend that a transgender player is actually a girl is child abuse. It’s a matter of dignity. It’s a matter of modesty. And if the school wants to equate dignity and modesty with ‘bullying’ and ‘harassment,’ they need to step forward and explain themselves,” he wrote.

“You can’t destroy the dignity and modesty of little girls by forcing them to conform to an ideology that imagines that anatomy and gender are social constructs and not real. The more separated people get from reality about transgenderism, the harder it’s going to be to find a way back to sanity,” Moran wrote.

