High School Principal Who Was 'Like an Older Brother' Charged with 30 Counts of Sex with a Student

A Pennsylvania high school principal has been charged with sexually abusing a student as part of a long-term relationship.

Roger Weaver Freed, 34, the ninth-grade principal at Williamsport Area High School, was charged this week with 30 counts of indecent sexual contact with a student; one count each of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corrupting the morals of a minor; and three misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the Sun-Gazette.

An affidavit said the relationship began during the 2014-2015 school year. According to the Independent, the student had suffered the death of a family member, noticed that other students confided in Freed, and was looking for emotional support.

The student told police that, at the time, “he trusted Freed ‘like an older brother,’” the affidavit said.

That year, “Freed volunteered to drive the student to various locations throughout the county for one-on-one conversations,” the affidavit said. Some conversations were sexual in nature, police said.

By 2016, the relationship was evolving, the affidavit said, claiming Freed put “his hands on the student’s shoulders, comforting him, which (eventually) turned to more intimate massaging.”

The relationship turned sexual in 2017, according to the affidavit, per the Sun-Gazette.

“Freed stressed the importance of not telling a soul and that their relationship was private,” court documents said.

“Freed related that it was OK for bros to please each other,” police said.

“‘You promise not to tell anyone. I could lose my job over this,’” the student quoted Freed as saying, according to police.

Sex continued four to five times a week over the next two years (2017-2018), the student said.

At times, the two went to a hotel room where they “smoked cigars and drank red wine that Freed provided” in addition to having sex, the affidavit said.

The relationship, which went on as the student attended college, ended in April, police said.

Freed was released on $175,000 bail, must wear an ankle monitor, and is banned from having unsupervised contact with minors. He also is banned from contacting the student with whom he allegedly had the sexual relationship.

The Williamsport Area School District said Freed has been suspended with pay, according to the Lock Haven Express.

“In light of the charges filed … against Williamsport Area High School principal Dr. Roger Freed, the Williamsport Area School District wishes to provide an official response,” the district said in a statement.

“As per school policy and procedure, Dr. Freed is suspended from his position with pay. The school district is cooperating with authorities as they continue their investigation.”

