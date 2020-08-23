SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

High School Students Worked Together To Create a Pro-Trump Display - Then BLM Showed Up

×
By Erin Coates
Published August 23, 2020 at 8:26am
P Share Print

Seniors at Lubbock-Cooper High School in Texas have been allowed to paint reserved parking spaces in the school parking lot for the past four years before classes start in August.

After one group of students chose 10 spots near each other and decorated them to spell out “TRUMP 2020,” the spots were vandalized overnight, KCBD-TV reported last week.

“TRUMP 2020” is still barely visible, but now messages like “#BLM,” “#POC” and “#SAVETheChildren” are written all over it.

“My son and several of his friends spent over $750 painting their parking spots,” a parent of one of the students said.

TRENDING: Democratic Senator Caught Making Vulgar Outburst During Live Hearing

“They spent eight hours creating this. Their spaces have been completely vandalized and all boys have been threatened.”

At least one other spot with a Trump theme was vandalized, and one Trump-themed spot was not.

Lubbock-Cooper High School officials said “the district will seek to prosecute any individual responsible for destroying or defacing school property,” KCBD reported.

Do you think the people responsible for this should be punished?

Allowing seniors to paint parking spaces before the start of their school year is a common practice at high schools across the country.

“Students pay for this opportunity and provide their own supplies, no part of this is funded by the school district,” Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Superintendent Keith Bryant said in a statement to KCBD.

He added that all parking space designs are approved before they are allowed to be painted.

The designs must follow certain guidelines — they can’t contain profanity, vulgar images or references to illegal activity — but political statements are not prohibited.

“The idea behind the parking lot painting project is to encourage students’ creativity and allow them another outlet to express their personality and thoughts,” Bryant said.

RELATED: 87-Year-Old Korean War Veteran Finally Graduates High School After Dropping Out To Become Pilot

“Political statements have been a fairly common theme among parking lot spaces each year, without issue.”

Sadie Alderson, the director of public information for Lubbock-Cooper ISD, said the district is investigating the situation.

“We have students and staff with differing political beliefs; and we expect those beliefs to be respected and valued. As United States citizens, we have the freedom to disagree with one another, but it is completely unacceptable (and illegal) to vandalize property in disagreement,” Bryant said.

“As a public school district, we have an obligation to protect not only our students, but their rights.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Appeals Court Rules Migrant Child Rapist Will Not Be Deported
High School Students Worked Together To Create a Pro-Trump Display - Then BLM Showed Up
Restaurant Apologizes for Weighing Customers, Recommending Menu Items After Results
Man Suspected of Brutal Beating of Portland Driver Arrested
Democratic Convention Closes with Prayer for 'The Unborn Child in the Womb'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×