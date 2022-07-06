Share
News

Highland Park Massacre Suspect's First Court Appearance Turns Bizarre as His Attorney Quits Mid-Hearing

 By Jack Davis  July 6, 2022 at 4:23pm
Share

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III lost his attorney on Wednesday as he made his first court appearance.

In a video hearing, defense attorney Tom Durkin was first unable to access the Zoom session.

Once that glitch was resolved, a more serious one emerged. Durkin, who had been hired by Crimo’s family, said he has since learned he has a potential conflict of interest.

Tweets logged the confusion as it played out.

Trending:
Highland Park Massacre Suspect's First Court Appearance Turns Bizarre as His Attorney Quits Mid-Hearing

That means Crimo, who was ordered to be held without bail, will be represented by a public defender.

Crimo’s only comment during the hearing was to say he did not have an attorney.

During his court appearance, prosecutors said more than 80 rounds were fired Monday in the shooting that left seven people dead and at least 38 wounded, according to CBS.

Related:
Highland Park Suspect's Dad Reveals Disturbing Final Conversation with Son Before Massacre

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli stated that Crimo drove to Wisconsin after the Highland Park shooting. Crimo “seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting in Madison” after seeing a celebration in that community.

Covelli said Crimo had a second rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition with him. Crimo disposed of his cell phone in Middleton, Wisconsin, and then went back to Illinois.

Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said during Crimo’s bond hearing that Crimo made a voluntary confession. Prosecutors said Crimo confessed to dressing in women’s clothing and using makeup to cover his tattoos.

Does this suspect deserve a strong defense team?

Dillon said surveillance video showed Crimo using a fire escape ladder to access the rooftop from which the shots were fired. He was also shown leaving the scene.

The rifle he discarded was found. Authorities used the serial number to trace the gun back to Crimo.

Dillon said Crimo admitted firing two full 30-round magazines and then continued on to a third one. He said 83 spent shell casings were recovered.

Covelli added that Crimo “had some type of affinity toward the number 4 and 7, and inverse with 7/4,” suggesting the date of July 4 may have been significant.

“It apparently comes from music that he’s interested in,” Covelli said.

Covelli stated that there is “no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion or any other protected status.”

Covelli said Crimo “walked to his mother’s home who lived in the area and he blended right in with everybody else as they were running around almost as he was an innocent spectator as well.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: Twitter to Sue Elon Musk to Force Him Into Buying Company for $44 Billion
Musk Terminates Twitter Deal, Accuses Company of Trying to Fool Him with 'False and Misleading Representations'
Satanist Gives Life to God on Live Video, Faced Jesus in Supernatural Encounter While Performing Ritual
16-Year-Old Rescues 3 Drowning Teens and 1 Cop as Car Sinks, Says 'I Can't Let None of These Folks Die'
Derek Chauvin Receives His Federal Sentence in the Death of George Floyd
See more...

Conversation