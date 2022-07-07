Highland Park Suspect's Dad Reveals Disturbing Final Conversation with Son Before Massacre

The Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting suspect, Robert Crimo III, 21, had a conversation about mass shootings the night before he allegedly committed his crimes.

On July 4, Crimo is believed to have opened fire on a crowded Independence Day parade, killing seven.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., spoke with the New York Post following the incident.

During the interview, Crimo Jr. walked through the final conversation he and his son had together.

“I talked to him 13 hours before [Monday’s massacre]. That’s why I guess I’m in such shock. … Like, did he have a psychiatric break or something?” Crimo Jr. said of his son.

The two were talking about the July 2 mass shooting in Denmark where a 22-year-old suspect reportedly shot and killed three people and wounded several others.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, that guy is an idiot.’ That’s what he said!” Crimo Jr. said.

Crimo III then went on to speculate on the average mass shooter’s intentions, his father said.

“People like that … [commit mass shootings] to amp up the people that want to ban all guns,” Crimo III said, according to his father.

In the days since the July 4 shooting, many stories have broken regarding Crimo III’s bizarre behavior.

For example, on Wednesday, Crimo’s mother discovered a “chilling” image painted on the back of her house, presumably by Crimo III.

The mural depicts a smiley-face figure brandishing a rifle.

Stories continue to come out about the Highland Park shooter’s past. There were many potential warning signs. For example, his mother found this mural painted on the back of her home. pic.twitter.com/Jr7qGDpQM4 — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) July 7, 2022

In 2019, Crimo III allegedly threatened to kill his relatives.

Police then confiscated “a sword, dagger and 15 knives” from the now suspected mass shooter.

Three months later, Crimo Jr. sponsored his son’s application for a gun license, allowing Crimo III to purchase firearms before the age of 21.

The Highland Park mass shooter’s father, Bob Crimo, says his son has “good morals” and the shooting was “a complete surprise”. He adds, “three days before the fourth, my wife asked him ‘do you have any plans?’, and he simply said ‘no’.” Dad’s a lunatic too. pic.twitter.com/7JV9Csz38w — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 7, 2022



“They make me like I groomed him to do all this,” Crimo Jr. said, referring to those who have since criticized his decision to sponsor his son’s gun license.

“I’ve been here my whole life, and I’m gonna stay here, hold my head up high, because I didn’t do anything wrong.”

