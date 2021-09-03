Path 27
News

Hiker Thinks He's Brushing Yellow Jackets off Feet, Looks Down to See 'Very Large Copperhead'

 By Amanda Thomason  September 3, 2021 at 10:04am
Path 27

The adage “look before you leap” has never been as relevant as when you’re on a summer hike in snake country, wherever that may be.

One visiting hiker recently had an encounter with an Austin native that left him with a new appreciation for venomous snakes, but he’s alive to tell the tale.



Jay Middleton from Littleton, Colorado, is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys biking and hiking — perhaps part of the reason he lives where he does.

When he was visiting Austin, Texas, in July, he hit St. Edwards trail wearing sandals, and at some point felt something on his feet and a sudden, sharp pain.

Trending:
Fauci's NIAID Used Taxpayer Money for Dogs to Be 'Eaten Alive' in Cruel Experiment

Middleton’s initial thought was that he’d been stung by some sort of wasp, but he was met with something far more nefarious when he looked down.



“Reached down thinking that I was going to be knocking yellow jackets off my feet, and that’s when a very large copperhead slithered away,” Middleton told KVUE-TV.

“I was like, ‘Oh wow.’ I … cold sweat. My wife said I turned kind of gray. I got really, really nauseous, and at that point, they made the call to strap me to the board and, and roll me out.”

EMS arrived to assist Middleton, and footage from the incident shows Middleton being aided by two first responders as he stands in a stream, looking like he is in shock.

He was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, where he learned he wasn’t the first person to be bitten by a snake that morning, and he ended up being one of 90 cases in July alone.

Middleton recovered, but it took three weeks until he was able to put a shoe back on his swollen foot. This isn’t the first injury he’s sustained in the pursuit of adventure, but it was one of the most painful.

“I mean, I’ve been I’ve been hit by a car on my bicycle,” he said. “I’ve had several knee surgeries. I’ve had all sorts of maladies in my life and nothing was, it — in terms of just sort of that intense pain was like anything like I’ve ever felt before.”

Hindsight is 20/20, and now he strongly recommends donning the proper footwear before hitting the trail.

Related:
Senior Dog Rescued by Firefighters After Falling Into Abandoned Well and Treading Water for Four Hours

“If you’re in snake country, you should not be hiking in sandals you know — running shoes at the minimum,” Middleton said.

Trauma injury prevention coordinator Kristen Hullum says that if you suffer a bite from a venomous snake, you should call 911, stay still and stay calm. Dying of snake bites is rarer than it used to be when addressed swiftly.



“Snakebites can be fatal, although if you seek treatment quickly and get the antivenom, they usually are not,” Hullum said.

“The movement accelerates the circulation of blood and limbs through your body, which then circulates the venom,” she added, to explain why you should remain still and calm.

Copperheads are one of the four well-known and dangerous snakes in central Texas, the other three being water moccasins, coral snakes and rattlesnakes. It pays to know what sort of creatures frequent the trails you want to hike, and wearing suitable shoes is always a good idea.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Bakery Restores Confidence and Hope for Prisoners and Ex-Cons, Gives Them Jobs and a Second Chance at Life
After Kids All Move Out, Empty Nesters Celebrate with Hilarious Photo Shoot
Senior Dog Rescued by Firefighters After Falling Into Abandoned Well and Treading Water for Four Hours
Parents Give Daughter Going Off to College Hilarious Gift for Dorm Room
Woman Attacked by Alligator While Walking Dog, Seriously Injured After Creature Drags Her Into Water by Leg
See more...

Conversation