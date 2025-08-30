Share
Commentary

Hilarious: Anti-Vance Demonstrators Line Up to Protest His Motorcade, A Last Second Turn Sends Them Chasing Cars

 By Samuel Short  August 30, 2025 at 11:25am
Liberal demonstrators were lined up in Wisconsin to offer a not-so-warm welcome to Vice President J.D. Vance, but the Secret Service decided they needed to go for a jog if they wanted to catch him.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Vance paid the state a visit to highlight the impact of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” on the manufacturing sector.

Obviously, Wisconsin‘s liberals wouldn’t let him slip by without being treated to their anger via the side of the road as his motorcade passed.

They nearly missed their chance as the Secret Service took a different route, causing the demonstrators to run over to another street, waving their signs frantically in a hilarious moment.

Although Wisconsin Democrats called the situation “disgraceful” via social media platform X, Trump War Room had a very different take, captioning the video, “Watch these low IQ lib protestors get completely duped by @JDVance’s motorcade who were standing on the wrong street.”

Do you think J.D. Vance will be the 2028 nominee?

X users took joy in laughing at the footage.

One wrote, “They got some exercise today.”

Another said watching the “pathetic jog” by these liberals brought him joy.

One user noted that many of these demonstrators probably aren’t the most active folks.

“You’d like to think they’re not sending their best, but sadly they are. Some of these individuals have not moved this fast in a very long time. MAHA!” his post read.

One user posted a tremendous picture of Vance laughing with glowing red laser eyes, depicting how the vice president likely felt as he drove by.

What exactly was the plan if Vance had gone down the right street?

From the footage, these lanes are straight, allowing for the motorcade to pass fairly quickly.

Nobody will read demonstrators’ signs complaining about fascism while going 70 miles per hour.

Considering the sedentary lifestyle of the average liberal protestor, Vance probably did these people a favor.

Hopefully they’ll be inspired to get up and move more often.

Ideally, they’ll be inspired to put the signs down and do something more productive after being humiliated.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




