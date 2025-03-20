Hilarious: 'First JFK Doc' Released Explains in Just 12 Words Who Had Him Killed

Well, it’s finally happened, more or less: President Donald Trump’s administration has released, for the most part, all of the files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963.

Yes, there are some redactions, as are allowed under law — even though Trump said he wanted his staff not to redact anything from the documents.

However, the release was in line with a 1992 law, which required all the documents to be released … in 2017. That can was kicked down the road to Joe Biden, who also kicked it down the road (inasmuch as he was capable of kicking anything in his enfeebled state) to Trump’s second administration.

There aren’t a whole lot of surprises in there; no second shooter on the grassy knoll, no proof that Jim Garrison was on the right track, nothing to that effect.

The BBC has a pretty good run-down, but TL;DR: The CIA had been trailing Lee Harvey Oswald and recording his movements more closely than originally thought, and the Kennedy administration was more suspicious of the CIA’s doings than initially reported.

None of this is earth-shattering, or even unpredictable, stuff, although it will add plenty of grist to the JFK conspiracy mill for years to come.

However, to add a moment of levity to the proceedings, one of the funnier accounts on X — @KateHydeNY, who describes herself as a “Senior Fellow at the Fellowship of Fellowly Fellows” — posted the “[f]irst documents from the JFK Files.”

“All I have to say is… WOW,” she posted. And we’d agree! This truth-bomb changes everything:

Now, in case you don’t know this meme, it links to another conspiracy theory — one which states that Hillary and Bill Clinton left a trail of bodies in their wake as they ascended the political ladder.

The initial conspiracy theory had to do with the death of one of Hillary’s law partners, Vince Foster. However, because of the shady nature of the Clintons, it’s become a snowclone that the fun police at “fact-checking” institutions have had to rap parody accounts over the knuckles for if and when they post it in the wake of a major political figure’s death.

For instance, after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed in 2022, an image of a tweet purportedly from the former politician made the rounds on social media, according to Reuters: “The Japanese portion of the screenshot reads: ‘繰り返しになりますがですね、私.’ The purported English translation reads: ‘I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.’” As if you needed to be told, the tweet was false. (Abe was killed by a deranged man who blamed his family’s financial problems on the Unification Church — derisively known as “the Moonies” — and believed Abe had connections to the church.)

And here’s Reuters, two years earlier: “Fact check: Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not tweet that she had information that could lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.”

There are two parts to this joke, besides the morbid humor. The first is that, while all of these statements are implausible — after all, Hillary was just 16 at the time of JFK’s assassination, making her an incredibly shrewd mastermind if you actually bought this — you could see her and her husband literally steamrolling over anyone who got in their way. That’s just the kind of people they were and are.

Secondly, mention this very obvious fact, and you make the media very uncomfortable. Remember the time the late, great Norm Macdonald appeared on “The View” back in 2000 and said he “thought it was a matter of record” that Bill Clinton “murdered a guy,” leading to Barbara Walters and Joy Behar appearing to have simultaneous strokes?

Again, remember: It’s OK to call a Republican fascist, even if it’s some milquetoast Republican like Mitt Romney you’re talking about, but don’t ever make any jokes about the Clintons and their dirty dealings.

Which, of course, is what makes it all the funnier when someone does it. After all, sacred cows produce the best burgers.

