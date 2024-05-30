Hilarious: Trump 'Cranking Out a Couple Mean Tweets' as Verdict Soon to Come - 'Stay Tuned'

Former President Donald Trump appeared wholly unbothered and was gearing up to fire off some of his signature “mean tweets” as he awaited the verdict in his absurd criminal trial in New York on Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, no verdict had been reached in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s politically motivated case to keep Trump off the campaign trail and out of the White House.

Most people would probably describe themselves as anxious in such a situation.

Twelve people from a Democrat-majority city are deciding whether presidential candidate Trump will become convicted criminal and potentially inmate Trump as Democrats at the state and federal levels continue to weaponize the justice system.

The former president?

He didn’t seem to have a care in the world on Wednesday when he appeared in a video his son posted on TikTok.

Donald Trump Jr. shared a video of him with his father — the presumptive GOP nominee in this fall’s presidential election — awaiting the verdict, and alerted people to be on the lookout for the former president’s skewering of people online.

“Hey, guys, I’m here with your favorite president. We’re cranking out a couple mean tweets at the courthouse,” the younger Trump said. “Why don’t you read that last one?”

The former president replied, “I think I’m gonna put it out instead of reading it.”

He also said he was proud of his son, who concluded by saying people should “stay tuned” for a social media shot from his father.

“It’ll be a doozy,” he said.

Trump did end up firing off a volley of zingers from his Truth Social account on Wednesday:

The former president’s smile in the video with his son was reminiscent of the man who took the White House in 2016 — and made it appear as though he has not lost a step eight years later.

Steady as he goes.

No honest person truly believes Trump belonged in a New York courtroom this month as the subject of a show trial in a city that won’t even lock up violent criminals who assault people in the streets and on subway cars.

Yet he has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records — a crime that carries a possible sentence of four years behind bars.

Trump didn’t appear mildly bothered on Wednesday afternoon, which means he either knows something about the coming verdict the rest of us don’t or he is at peace whatever the outcome will be.

The former president certainly looked ready to take a seat back in the Oval Office and ready to take on whatever problems might face him next – either in his personal life or as the country’s next commander in chief.

