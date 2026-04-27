Hilarious: Trump Endorses an ICE Rebrand That Would Drive the Media and Dems Insane

Late Sunday on his social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump endorsed another MAGA-era name change

Trump made this endorsement by sharing a March 25 post from a Truth user named “alyssa.”

“I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day every day,” “alyssa” wrote.

Apparently, the president loved that month-old post.

“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT,” Trump wrote.

GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT pic.twitter.com/tOXNjxlGbW — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@DailyTruthPosts) April 27, 2026

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users made sure to credit comedian Adam Carolla, who came up with the idea for NICE agents in a 2025 appearance on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

@adamcarolla gets credit for this. Adam came up with changing ICE to NICE about a year ago or more. https://t.co/Y8KNhDVnrG — John Bearing 🇺🇲 (@bearingssw) April 27, 2026

Whatever its original source, Trump supporters on X loved the idea as much as the president did.

This would be hilarious, please do this! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4HRFgKV1lY — ⚔️Dubstep Deplorable⚔️ (@Tittieboi4U) April 27, 2026

Of course, rebranding ICE as NICE would likely add to the list of MAGA-era name changes that Trump’s detractors refuse to acknowledge.

The most consequential rebranding, of course, came in 2023, when mega-billionaire Elon Musk changed his Twitter platform to X.

Likewise, Trump’s second administration began with the Gulf of America replacing the Gulf of Mexico.

More recently, the president returned the Department of Defense to its original name, the War Department.

In each case, many leftists — including journalists — have continued to use the old name, presumably out of spite.

As for ICE, Trump could probably use a rebranding.

After all, in the early months of his second administration, the president sealed the border and appeared to prioritize mass deportations. Federal judges, however, halted his plans.

Then, after YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed massive fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community, Trump dispatched ICE to the Gopher State.

Following the January deaths of two anti-ICE activists in ICE-related confrontations, however, the president backed down from his ICE-led Minnesota operation.

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