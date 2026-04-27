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President Donald Trump said he thinks the suggestion is a "great idea."
President Donald Trump said he thinks the suggestion is a "great idea."(Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Hilarious: Trump Endorses an ICE Rebrand That Would Drive the Media and Dems Insane

 By Michael Schwarz  April 27, 2026 at 12:44pm
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Late Sunday on his social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump endorsed another MAGA-era name change

Trump made this endorsement by sharing a March 25 post from a Truth user named “alyssa.”

“I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day every day,” “alyssa” wrote.

Apparently, the president loved that month-old post.

“GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, users made sure to credit comedian Adam Carolla, who came up with the idea for NICE agents in a 2025 appearance on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Whatever its original source, Trump supporters on X loved the idea as much as the president did.

Related:
Markwayne Mullin Nukes Chuck Schumer Over Degrading, Anti-ICE Comments: 'Lying Scumbag Politician'

Of course, rebranding ICE as NICE would likely add to the list of MAGA-era name changes that Trump’s detractors refuse to acknowledge.

The most consequential rebranding, of course, came in 2023, when mega-billionaire Elon Musk changed his Twitter platform to X.

Likewise, Trump’s second administration began with the Gulf of America replacing the Gulf of Mexico.

More recently, the president returned the Department of Defense to its original name, the War Department.

In each case, many leftists — including journalists — have continued to use the old name, presumably out of spite.

As for ICE, Trump could probably use a rebranding.

After all, in the early months of his second administration, the president sealed the border and appeared to prioritize mass deportations. Federal judges, however, halted his plans.

Then, after YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed massive fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community, Trump dispatched ICE to the Gopher State.

Following the January deaths of two anti-ICE activists in ICE-related confrontations, however, the president backed down from his ICE-led Minnesota operation.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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