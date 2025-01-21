In Hilarious Turn of the Knife Trump Singles Out John Bolton by Name in Executive Order

Despite what the establishment desperately tries to tell you, President Donald Trump is hardly the monstrous dictator that the left tries to paint him as.

In fact, there’s an argument to be made that Trump is actually a rather magnanimous, forgiving, and silly sort of grandpa — a far cry from the characterization of “orange man evil” that you often hear from the left.

Just look at some of Trump’s most recent moves.

Trump never actually investigated or brought any charges against Hillary Clinton. He’s actually brought fierce rivals — like new Secretary of State Marco Rubio (or “Little Marco,” if you will) — into his administration.

Heck, he might even be on good terms with former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

(Probably not, but you get the point.)

Trump simply doesn’t seem like the type to harbor any unnecessary grudges — unlike, say, Jill Biden.

But boy, if Trump does hold a grudge against you? Buckle up, because it’s going to get rough.

One such target of Trump’s ire is none other than the president’s former National Security adviser, John Bolton, who has become a rather vocal critic of all things Trump.

The frostiness between Bolton and Trump can largely be traced back to the former’s ouster as NSA, which was predicated by Trump not being fully onboard with some of Bolton’s hardline stances.

The relationship would worsen and eventually fray beyond repair when Bolton, after being ousted, put out a highly critical book that lambasted Trump.

That frostiness reared its ugly (and quite funny) head after Trump re-assumed the office on Monday, which was followed by a flurry of momentous executive actions.

And one of those executive orders took a direct — almost quite literally — shot at Bolton.

In an order titled, “Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure of Sensitive Governmental Information,” Trump took specific aim at a number of issues — but only one man was specifically called out by name for what he allegedly did.

“National security is also damaged by the publication of classified information,” the order read. “Former National Security Advisor John R. Bolton published a memoir for monetary gain after he was terminated from his White House position in 2019.

“The book was rife with sensitive information drawn from his time in government. The memoir’s reckless treatment of sensitive information undermined the ability of future presidents to request and obtain candid advice on matters of national security from their staff.

“Publication also created a grave risk that classified material was publicly exposed.

“To remedy these abuses of the public trust, this Order directs the revocation of any active or current security clearances held by: (i) the former intelligence officials who engaged in misleading and inappropriate political coordination with the 2020 Biden presidential campaign…

“… and (ii) John R. Bolton.”

Yes, “former intelligence officials” get lumped into a faceless, amorphous blob, but not Bolton. No sir, Bolton is deserving of his own, highly personalized scorn.

And as if to take one last shot at Bolton, when the order rattled off all 50 feds who would soon lose their security access, his former adviser was listed dead last at 50.

Is this a tad petty? Probably. Is it a bit mean-spirited? Yeah.

But it should tell you everything you need to know about Bolton that Trump, who can clearly be chummy with the likes of Obama and Biden, just can’t bring himself to offer an olive branch to Bolton.

Is it because Bolton was technically on Trump’s “team” — unlike Obama or Biden — and thus his betrayal is particularly intolerable? Is it because Bolton is a warhawk and Trump is adamantly anti-war? Is it really about that disparaging memoir?

Whatever the answer, it’s clear Bolton has drawn genuine (and unforgivable) scorn from Trump, which is pretty rare.

