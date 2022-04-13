Share
Commentary

Hilarious Video: Clever Army Ranger Outsmarts His Instructor, And the Look on the Instructor's Face Is Priceless

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 13, 2022 at 9:56am
Share

You don’t get to be an Army Ranger — the elite of the elite in our Armed Forces — without a bit of cunning. Staff Sgt. Robert McCain certainly has a bit of that.

McCain has gone viral after he solved a puzzle at this weekend’s 2022 Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, Georgia, a brutal test of skill, strength, endurance and — especially in McCain’s case — ingenuity.

(Here at The Western Journal, we salute McCain and all the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms. We support our troops and shine a light on those who would denigrate the patriotic work they do. You can help support our mission by subscribing.)

As the Army’s website notes, the Best Ranger Competition is “a Ranger Olympics to identify the best two-man buddy team” over a series of events.

“From the very beginning, the objective was clear: The competition should place extreme demands on each buddy teams’ physical, mental, technical and tactical skills as Rangers,” the website reads.

Trending:
Texas Officials Say Gov. Abbott's Threat to Bus Immigrants to DC Has Worked: Report

“The standards of performance were to test the mettle of those Ranger-qualified Soldiers who dared to compete.”

Mettle, however, isn’t always just scaling walls or running marathons. Sometimes, it involves reading the instructions carefully.

According to military website Task & Purpose, McCain and Team 41 co-member Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Peterson went viral during a mystery event on Saturday. The goal — or at least the stated goal — was for teams to decode a secret message that would reveal a word used as a key to unlock a box.

The message was written in the Revolutionary War-era Culper Code, which isn’t necessarily the easiest thing for a 21st-century Ranger to parse.

However, the rules didn’t explicitly state that the only way to open the box was to decode the message — something McCain took note of.

McCain quickly realized the box could be opened without being broken or without decoding the message. All it took was a careful display of strength — although the Ranger’s superiors seemed to think he wanted to bust the box open.

“Don’t break the box. Don’t break the box,” a voice off-camera can be heard saying.

As he pried the top open, McCain noted the rules didn’t prohibit what he was doing.

Related:
Fox News Guest: 'Horse's A** Biden' Was Defeated by a Piece of Pizza in Front of the Entire World

“You mean I have to undo the lock? Because it doesn’t say that, it says open the locked ammo can,” McCain said.

This still led to more pleading from his superiors.

“All right, stop, stop. Don’t break the box. That’s the only box we have,” an instructor said.

Without breaking the box, McCain was able to empty its contents — much to the consternation of a face-palming instructor standing next to him.

The Army Ranger became an instant hit online:

And, according to Task & Purpose, they also decoded the message while they were at it. Capt. Shawn Gardner, the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade soldier who put the event together, didn’t penalize them. In fact, he noted that he devised the task based on his love of escape rooms — and McCain’s outside-the-box thinking showed what makes designing a good escape room so difficult.

“One thing I know escape room owners and managers would learn over time is, you have to plan for the worst thing to happen, right? So if you don’t give them specific instructions not to do that, they will probably have at least one — like him — that would try to do that,” Gardner said.

Did this Ranger break the rules?

“And McCain, too, I know him personally, we worked last year together. He has a very big personality, and he is the kind of person that would go in and do that … It was really funny that he was the one to do that.”

Yes, it’s impressive to solve a puzzle in the Culper Code. It’s more impressive — and useful — for an Army Ranger to realize he doesn’t have to in order to complete the task. Bravo, sir.

Team 41 ended up finishing 14th out of 51 in the Best Ranger Competition. Thanks to McCain’s quick thinking, however, they’ll probably be the only team most of us remember.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Hilarious Video: Clever Army Ranger Outsmarts His Instructor, And the Look on the Instructor's Face Is Priceless
Media Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Elon Musk, Calls Internet Free Speech the 'Dream of Every Dictator'
After Gov. Abbott Announced He'd Ship Illegal Immigrants to DC, Texas Mayor Has Noticed a Huge Change
Biden's New COVID Czar Has Bad News for America: Hated Mask Policy Is Likely to Stay
Biden's New ATF Nominee Scorched as People Discover 'Racist' Tweet About Black Athlete
See more...

Conversation