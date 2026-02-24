Hilarity Ensued Monday Night After Trump Announced Newsom 'Dropped Out of the Presidential Race'

Gov. Gavin Newsom is a joke. Of course, if President Donald Trump gets in on the joke, watch the media howl.

That’s precisely what happened on Monday night when Trump “announced” that the California governor and presumptive presidential contender had dropped out of the race after Newsom made a notable racial gaffe on Sunday.

Now, Newsom isn’t even officially running in 2028, it’s worth noting, but that hasn’t stopped him from making the requisite book tour for a tome titled “Young Man in a Hurry.”

It’s doubtful Newsom wrote the book. And it’s likely he hasn’t even read it, since he declared during his Sunday tour stop in Atlanta that he can’t read!

Now, this probably isn’t anywhere near being true, but it was his way of trying to identify with a largely black audience in Atlanta:

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: “I am like you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read.” pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026



“I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you,” Newsom said. “I’m no better than you. You know, I’m a 960 SAT guy. And you know, I’m not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there if you got 940, but literally a 960 SAT guy.

“You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech,” he continued. “Maybe the wrong business to be in. Uh, you know, my dyslexia — I haven’t overcome dyslexia. I’m living with it.”

I will say that of all the ways to play the race card, “I can’t read, just like you!” is indeed a new one. (Even with “… but it’s not my fault, because dyslexia” appended to it.)

This clip got plenty of play with Republicans when it dropped on Sunday night — including, it seems, President Trump.

“Wow! Gavin Newscum just dropped out of the Presidential Race!!! President DJT,” he wrote in a post on the Truth Social social media platform.

It was clearly a joke. But the real hilarity came in the response of liberal media outlets that pretended to take Trump seriously.

🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump’s is reportedly claiming that California governor Gavin Newscum just dropped out of the 2028 presidential race pic.twitter.com/g3dB9TB9To — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 24, 2026

Now, Trump’s jibe obviously isn’t true — although Newom certainly didn’t help his own hopes, because if there’s one group of people that’s going to play this over and over again more than conservatives on X, it’s Democrats in the 2028 presidential field who are not named Gavin Newsom.

But you know what the real story here is to legacy media? Trump and supposedly fake news.

Trump falsely claims Newsom “dropped out” of 2028 race, as conservatives attack the governor over his Atlanta book tour remarks. https://t.co/5sp6Gois9W — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 24, 2026

From Newsweek:

Trump’s social media post, while unsubstantiated, signals that the president and his allies are actively working to undercut Newsom’s political ambitions. A new Echelon Insights poll released Monday shows Newsom leading potential 2028 Democratic candidates at 24 percent, ahead of former Vice President Kamala Harris at 18 percent and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 9 percent. When respondents were asked to choose directly between Harris and Newsom, the race was essentially even—44 percent favored Harris and 45 percent chose Newsom. … Monday’s Truth Social post is not the first time Trump has taken aim at the California governor. In August, Trump posted to Truth Social that Newsom is “viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California,” adding, “I will save California!!!” The attack came after days of online trolling by Newsom and his office, who have made a habit of mocking Trump and his MAGA allies on social media — a strategy that has generated significant attention and engagement for the governor as he positions himself as a leading voice in Democratic opposition to the Trump administration.

Just so we’re clear on this from Newsweek’s perspective: Trump’s post trolling Newsom is a sign that he’s “working to undercut Newsom’s political ambitions,” with the obvious implied premise that Trump is afraid of Newsom.

However, Newsom’s trolling Trump is a sign that he’s “generated significant attention and engagement … as he positions himself as a leading voice in Democratic opposition.”

Newsom’s social media account also showed the kind of trolling that has made him “a leading voice in Democratic opposition” by implying, without evidence, that Trump has dementia.

WOW. THE PRESIDENT IS SUNDOWNING HARDER THAN USUAL TONIGHT!!! — GOVERNOR GCN https://t.co/bHaXaR8Nhu — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 24, 2026

In case you’re confused, look up “sundowning,” just like the self-declared illiterate Newsom says he can’t.

And when he’s not engaging in piffle like that, this is the kind of posting that has “generated significant attention and engagement.”

I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH. AS GOVERNOR OF THE FREE WORLD, I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY BANNING “KID ROCK” FROM CALIFORNIA. HIS SHIRTLESS VIDEO WITH “SECRETARY BRAINWORM” WAS INAPPROPRIATE, CREEPY, AND VERY LOW ENERGY. NOT WHAT YOU WANT AROUND OUR CHILDREN! ALSO, SOME OF THE WEAKEST… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 21, 2026

Sure, dude. You’re insulting RFK Jr. for having a brainworm and you openly admit that you can’t read a speech, so I think that the winner here is obvious.

Whatever the case, Trump is right: If you want to keep on embarrassing yourself, Gov. Newsom, it’s a long way until 2028.

Might as well withdraw now and save yourself the effort. Otherwise, have fun getting dismantled against J.D. Vance.

The joke is going to be on you.

