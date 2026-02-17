Hilarity Ensues When Dems Post Presidents Day Message With Huge Bill Clinton Problem

Monday was a holiday. First off: Happy Presidents’ Day to all the presidents in my life. Words cannot express what you mean to me.

Secondly: My guess is that this was probably a sore spot with both the Democratic Party and in the Clinton household — such as there may be any unity there.

For instance, there’s Hillary. Contrary to this boast made shortly before the 2016 election, she didn’t make the cut:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

But, as it turns out, it’s just as fraught if you were a Clinton and got elected president — twice!

For instance, see if you can notice what’s missing from this Presidents’ Day post from the Democratic Party on social media:

We honor their service to our country. Happy Presidents’ Day 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/Fx8SExCbG5 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 16, 2026

That post includes two still-living ex-presidents — albeit with one who probably doesn’t know he was, Joe “Where’s Jackie?” Biden — and three non-living ones.

Even Lyndon Baines Johnson — a man who is now best remembered for having the Vietnam War go all quagmire on his watch and thusly giving up in the middle of the 1968 presidential race — also made it. In other words, you’ve got two presidents who straight-up quit during their re-election campaigns on that montage.

Gosh, who’s not in the picture?

Where’s Bill Clinton? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 16, 2026

Oh, yes, that’s why. See, Presidents’ Day, rather unhelpfully, falls in the midst of a witch hunt against a sitting president that seems to have found a bunch of other witches, particularly Democrats, instead.

The Jeffrey Epstein files, far from casting any doubt on Donald Trump’s established story regarding his relationship with the dead financier (he knew him on the New York/Palm Beach social scene before a falling-out because of Epstein’s creepiness), established plenty of new ties between major Democrats and Epstein.

In Bill Clinton’s case, it’s reemphasizing those ties, which were already known to exist — Clinton used Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express,” on a philanthropic tour of Africa and Asia — but which also play into the fact that Clinton himself was a creep. Impeached because he lied about his extramarital affairs under oath while in the White House, it’s also worth noting those affairs were known before he took office, and he was credibly accused of sexual assault by at least two women, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey.

This is a great deal less hilarious, of course, than the fact that the Democrats are now doing whatever possible to try and deflect from Clinton’s past — and the fact that they so vociferously defended the man for so long. Of course, it raises the question about whether the Democrats don’t care about merit anymore and a DEI hire created it, or whether it was the DNC sending a painful message to Slick Willy.

Whichever, it’s hilarious in the saddest of ways. Sorry, guys: You can edit him out of your Presidents’ Day montage in favor of Joe freaking Biden, but you can’t edit him out of our collective memory.

