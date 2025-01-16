Hilarity Ensues When Former Dem. Gov Says He Can Define What a Woman Is, Then Tries and Utterly Fails

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has established herself as a flawed-yet-principled advocate for women.

Meanwhile, former Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley of Maryland, who served as Social Security Commissioner for less than a year under President Joe Biden and whom extreme political junkies might remember as an obscure Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, has exposed himself as the latest in a long line of cowardly and spiritually corrupt woke leftists who cannot, or will not, explain the difference between a man and a woman.

On Wednesday, at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee focused on the stay-at-home federal workforce, Mace subjected O’Malley to a lengthy harangue, including a request for the definition of a woman, to which the former governor — true to form for a veteran of that comically dishonest party — offered a reply calculated to appease the woke mob.

“Madam, er, Congresswoman — ” a smiling O’Malley began, at which point Mace set the tone for the exchange by interrupting him.

“Can you define what a woman is?” she asked again.

“Oh, yes.”

“What is a woman?”

“You’re going to ask me to define what a woman is?”

“Yes, I am right now.”

“Well, I’m talking — “

“You just said you could. Explain it to me.”

“I’m talking to a woman right now — distinguished woman — elected representative.”

Mace then repeated the question several times. O’Malley responded by objecting to her approach, suggesting that she had “denigrated” the hearing.

When the congresswoman started to move on to a different but likely related series of questions, O’Malley returned to his absurd “I’m talking to a woman right now” line of reasoning.

“I’m married to a woman. I have two daughters who are women,” he said.

The exchange continued in that manner for several more minutes. Mace asked about the definition of a man, whether a woman’s fears of rape qualified as irrational, and about the Democratic Party’s attitudes toward gender as a whole, particularly in light of its drubbing in the 2024 election.

Readers who wish to view the entire exchange may do so in the YouTube video below. The relevant section began around the 2:05 mark.

On the whole, Mace sounded like a Democratic senator at a confirmation hearing. She posed questions, for instance, but seemed uninterested in the answers.

Of course, the congresswoman has a recent history of undisciplined behavior that obscures her otherwise solid arguments.

Indeed, she once publicly boasted of fornication while delivering a speech in front of a Christian audience. In the modern world, that hardly qualifies as unforgivable, but it does reflect a kind of rhetorical recklessness.

Likewise, she has a self-righteous streak and often speaks at length about herself, which makes her precisely the sort of person who would clash publicly in an unbecoming way with Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, Congress’s most notorious racist, who also struggles to rein in her abrasive personality.

Having acknowledged Mace’s shortcomings, one must also credit the congresswoman for her crusade to protect women from transgender madness.

In 2024, voters elected Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware. McBride is a man pretending to be a woman.

Mace greeted McBride’s arrival in Congress with a resolution designed to keep men out of women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. True to form, transgender activists responded with violence.

Above all, Mace deserves credit for forcing yet another Democrat to go on the record with his or her refusal to state the difference between a “him” and a “her.”

O’Malley identified Mace as a woman. He referred to his wife and daughters. He skillfully skirted the question by using examples rather than providing a concrete definition.

In short, O’Malley did everything in his power to avoid affirming the most obvious truth in existence.

For woke Democrats, the definition of a woman has taken on a character indistinguishable from “two plus two equals five.”

In George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel, “1984,” the totalitarian overlords of the surveillance state “Oceania” helped compel their subjects’ complete submission to state authority by forcing them to affirm that two plus two can equal five.

In other words, modern Democrats may find their kindred spirits in literary history’s most notorious fictional despots.

If only we could relegate the Democratic Party to historical fiction.

The best way to achieve that, for Mace and all sane Republicans, is simple — let Democrats speak.

