Hillary 2.0: Biden Used Private Email While VP to Send Government Intelligence to Hunter Biden - Report

History has a funny way of repeating itself, doesn’t it?

When now-President Joe Biden was serving as vice president in the Obama administration, his son Hunter Biden was galivanting around the world (sometimes on Air Force Two) in his pursuit of various business deals over which much hay has been made by Biden critics.

This, of course, is quite fair. It is certainly worthy of note that the father and son jetted off to China together on the vice presidential plane in 2013 and Hunter returned with a business deal with a Chinese state-linked bank.

There’s also the matter of Hunter’s position on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and gas company that was under investigation for corruption at the time that Vice President Biden was spearheading the Obama administration’s foreign policy in that nation, something which was likely impeded when Biden, by his own admission, pressured the government to fire the prosecutor heading up the probe by threatening to withhold millions in U.S. aid to the nation if he didn’t.

The senior Biden has adamantly denied having anything to do with his son’s business dealings, but the laptop that keeps on giving — that is, the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden that was abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019 — has produced emails that, if authentic, significantly undermine this case.

Photos reportedly depicting Biden with his son’s business associates at the vice presidential residence in 2013 lend substantial evidence to claims that Joe Biden was lying through his teeth when he claimed to know nothing of his son’s affairs.

Now, we have learned that Joe Biden, when he was serving as vice president, was sending his son emails from a private email address, including information he’d received from the State Department, according to Just the News.

If this sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s a lot like what failed Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was quite vocally accused of doing during the 2016 campaign. Those accusations serve as a cog in much of the so-called conspiracy theory surrounding the Obama White House, the deep state and longstanding accusations of illegal activity by the increasingly notorious former administration.

In the case of the Bidens’ private conveyance of State Department emails, at this point it appears to be considerably less suspicious than Clinton and her BleachBit operation, to be fair. But when you consider the Biden family history, well, it most certainly doesn’t look good.

Just the News reported Tuesday that then-Vice President Biden was sending emails to sons Hunter and Beau (who died in 2015) and others from the private email account robinware456@gmail.com, as per discoveries made on the Hunter Biden laptop.

According to the report, the messages were sometimes signed “Dad” and ranged from personal communications to forwarded information he’d received from the State Department.

In one instance, he bid his son Hunter to call him “right away” after the former insisted that he be involved with his father’s appointment of a Treasury Department detailee.

One of the emails obtained by Just the News was written to the State Department from the U.S. Embassy in Istanbul regarding the release of American Martin O’Connor, who had been imprisoned in Turkey.

“The lead attorney for Mr. O’Connor reports that the court granted the detention appeal and he expected Mr. O’Connor to be released from jail today, barring any unforeseen problems,” the email read, explaining the further details of his Dec. 11, 2014 release.

This was forwarded to top Obama administration officials, including Victoria Nuland (whose name you may recognize from her connection to the notorious Steele dossier), who is now serving as Undersecretary of State, and subsequently, officials in the vice president’s office. Then-Biden aide Colin Kahl, who is now serving as President Biden’s undersecretary of defense for policy, forwarded it to Biden’s personal email, and he then forwarded it to his son.

A former Obama administration senior official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of a “fear of reprisal,” confirmed the existence and use of the private email account to Just the News, saying it was known to a few other officials at the time.

“I saw it used to communicate with his family and friends or to pass information to them,” the individual told Just the News.

“The emails obtained by Just the News show numerous Obama administration officials communicated or were aware of the private email address or had their information sent to it, including current Secretary of State Tony Blinken,” the report said.

Should the Bidens be investigated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1620 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

In 2014, Blinken wrote an email to Biden and his family members, including Hunter, at the private address to recount the final hours of author and screenwriter Richard Ben Cramer’s life, in which he had purportedly expressed gratitude that Biden was vice president.

“Called to say that he was with Richard Ben Cramer in the hospital before the latter passed and they were talking about you till the end,” Blinken wrote. “Richard apparently said he was gratified the country is finally finding out what he knew about your leadership and talents many years ago.”

In another case, Hunter Biden reached out to his father to recruit his help in putting together an event to honor Ben Barnes, a Texas activist. In another, he wrote his father, “Before you fill the positions, pls talk to me,” regarding the detailee position at the Treasury Department.

“Call me right away,” the elder Biden replied.

While the emails appear to establish that Biden was sending information he’d received in his capacity as a servant of the federal government to his son, Just the News reported, they also raise questions of legality, similar to those that emerged during the Clinton email scandal.

In 2014, Joe, Hunter and Beau Biden were the recipients of an email from then-U.S. Sen. Ted Kaufman, who served as Joe Biden’s longtime chief of staff before succeeding him as a Delaware senator when the former was chosen to be Barack Obama’s vice president.

The email included a Wall Street Journal story that was damaging to Hillary Clinton, who was gearing up to be one of Biden’s top rivals in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries.

“In case you missed it,” Kaufman wrote along with the article, titled “Hillary Clinton’s Wall Street problem.”

The subject line read “Excellent.”

In another email, Joe Biden appeared to gruffly comfort his son after a WSJ story broke the news that Hunter had been booted from the military for cocaine use.

“Good as it could be,” he wrote along with an email that was forwarded to his email address from members of the White House staff.

“Time to move on, Love Dad.”

“The Presidential Records Act required Joe Biden to make sure that any of his gmail account emails, including these emails to Hunter Biden, were forwarded to a government account so they could properly be handled by the National Archives,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, who originally discovered the existence of Clinton’s private emails, told Just the News.

“No wonder the Obama White House wanted to protect Hillary Clinton from the consequences of [her] email shell game!” he said.

Indeed.

Fitton added that next year, his group can begin filing Freedom of Information Act requests for the Obama administration emails to learn more.

Neither the White House nor an attorney representing Hunter Biden returned Just the News’ request for comment.

It almost goes without saying, but can you even imagine if this was President Donald Trump sending emails to one of his children?

Yeah.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.