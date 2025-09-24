Hillary Attacks Trump as 'Dangerous' to Free Speech on MSNBC a Day After Google Admitted to Censoring Americans for Democrats

Hillary Clinton went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, where she portrayed President Donald Trump as a threat to free speech.

While complaining to Willie Geist about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, which was enacted by ABC and not the White House, Clinton conveniently forgot to mention that conservatives have faced actual censorship for years.

Clinton told MSNBC that Trump used “the authoritarian playbook” to go after Kimmel, who was briefly sidelined last week after he lied about the political leanings of Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

“I view [taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air] as very dangerous,” Clinton said. “It is right out of the authoritarian playbook, Willie. I mean, this is, you know, on this was point four of the authoritarian playbook: Silence your opponents, cripple the media that doesn’t give you the slavish attention and agreement that, uh, you desire. Use the power of the government to go after corporations and individuals.”

Clinton praised Kimmel for his performative tears Tuesday night in his first show back from the ABC-imposed six-day suspension.

🚨BREAKING: Hillary Clinton calls President Trump an authoritarian dictator who's one step away from cutting off people's heads. "I view it as very dangerous. It is right out of the authoritarian playbook—Silence your opponents, cripple the media." "If I had only known, I could… pic.twitter.com/AdNMkDXja9 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) September 24, 2025

“I thought you know, Jimmy Kimmel did an excellent job last night in, you know, being very emotional, actually, about that moment for him and how he felt misunderstood,” she said.

Clinton added, “And he certainly didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but on the other hand, you know, standing up for free speech. I’ve said a million times, I mean, good lord, the things that have been said about me, of the lies that have been propagated.”

She then joked about calling regulators to silence her critics.

“If I had only known, I could call up the FCC chair and say, ‘Take this person off the air, get that person out of my sight, off with his head,’” Clinton said.

The former first lady and secretary of State’s dishonesty and lack of awareness are stunning.

As she portrayed Kimmel as a free speech martyr, Clinton did not mention the fact that Google admitted Tuesday it had censored Americans on behalf of her party.

Google told House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio on Tuesday that YouTube had removed legal speech that did not violate its own policies for years at the direction of the Biden administration.

🚨 BIG WIN FOR FREEDOM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6Ld4au2UgF — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 23, 2025

“Reflecting the Company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect,” a lawyer for Google wrote to Jordan.

Google admitted the Biden team created a climate of censorship.

The company called the pressure “unacceptable and wrong.”

In short, Trump did not orchestrate Kimmel’s suspension.

ABC and Disney did that.

And while Clinton fearmongered on MSNBC, the real record shows her party pressured Big Tech to silence Americans.

Her outrage is selective, her claims are dishonest, and her warnings about “authoritarianism” ring hollow when Democrats are the ones who consistently silence their critics.

