Hillary and Bill Going on Nationwide Tour

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton will be embarking on a 13-city nationwide tour this fall called, “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

Live Nation, the sponsor for the tour, said the show will feature “stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future.”

“Attendees will have the opportunity to hear one-of-a-kind conversations with the two leaders as they tell their stories from some of the most impactful moments in modern history,” Live Nation said in a statement. “From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department, to one of the United States’ most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.”

The tour will have four shows this year and nine shows next year.

The tour will debut at the 5,200-seat Park Theater in Las Vegas and will continue this year with events in Toronto, Montreal, and Sugar Land, Texas.

The tour resumes in April and concludes in May with shows in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Washington D.C., Boston, Wallingford, Connecticut, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Tickets to the events will go on sale on Friday and are expected to be priced at more than $70 for the cheapest seats in Las Vegas, and as much as $745 for cities like Boston.

Live Nation hasn’t disclosed any of the details of its contract with the Clintons, but as the Daily Wire points out, the duo usually commands a six-figure payday for each personal appearance.

The Daily Wire also notes that aside from her brief book tour, Hillary Clinton hasn’t been much in demand.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has only appeared at small private events, and isn’t expected to appear on stage on behalf of any Democratic candidate in the midterms.

Additionally, Bill Clinton’s status seems to have fallen in light of the #MeToo movement.

On Thursday, actress and activist Alyssa Milano said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo that “we probably should have investigated the allegations” of sexual misconduct against Clinton during his time in the White House.

When asked if Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh should have gotten the same “benefit of the doubt” that Clinton received in the 1990s, Milano said, “No, and I don’t think Bill Clinton should have gotten that benefit of the doubt in hindsight.”

Live Nation hosts other events with political figures such as former first lady Michelle Obama.

