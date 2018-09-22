‘It’s a Fair Request’: Hillary Calls On FBI To Investigate Kavanaugh

Former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the sexual assault allegation made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying she hopes there will be an FBI investigation of the alleged incident 36 years ago.

The former first lady spoke with host Stephen Colbert on CBS’ “The Late Show” Friday and said, “I am hoping at some point there will be an agreement to have an investigation.”

Clinton said the Senate is attempting to rush the Kavanaugh confirmation and implied the FBI had not completed its investigation into the potential Supreme Court justice.

“It would be very easy for the FBI to go back and finish the background investigation, to investigate these charges,” Clinton said. “And, you know, maybe find out there’s nothing to them, maybe find out there is something to them. But at least have that investigation completed.

“And I think that’s what is a fair request, for due process to be asked for.”

Christine Blasey Ford, a high school classmate of Kavanaugh’s, has claimed that he held her down, groped her and attempted to rape her at a party in the early 1980s when he was 17.

However, Ford does not remember where or exactly when the party took place, and the two individuals she has named as having been present have denied that the incident happened.

This isn’t the first time Clinton has said she believes the FBI should investigate Ford’s claims.

Just days ago, the former secretary of state told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that she believed Ford’s stipulation that she wouldn’t testify until the FBI has investigated her claims was a “reasonable request.”

“I don’t think it would be a lengthy investigation,” Clinton told Maddow. “I think it could be done in an expeditious manner. If they’re still trying to have a vote on this nominee, they could postpone for two weeks.”

“The White House could answer it very quickly, by asking the FBI to reopen its background check and to take into account the accusation that has been made and to gather the evidence about what can be known,” she said.

Clinton went on to say that she believes the Senate “can’t avoid the appearance of insult” toward Ford without an investigation so that she “is able to be evaluated fairly.”

A Department of Justice representative said any investigation into these claims would be outside the FBI’s purview.

“The FBI does not make any judgment about the credibility or significance of any allegation,” the Justice Department said in a statement Monday, NPR reported.

“The purpose of a background investigation is to determine whether the nominee could pose a risk to the national security of the United States. The allegation does not involve any potential federal crime. The FBI’s role in such matters is to provide information for the use of the decision makers.”

