Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will produce and host a TV documentary series with her daughter, Chelsea.

Deadline reported the mother-daughter duo has signed on with Apple TV Plus to create a series based on a best-selling book authored by the Clinton women.

“The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” was released in 2019.

According to the book’s description on Amazon, “Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, share the stories of the gutsy women who have inspired them — women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.”

Deadline reported the book “features portraits of women such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mary Ritter Beard, Harriet Tubman, Edith Windsor and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, among others.”

The series by the Clintons — which itself will be called “Gutsy Women” — will seek to present a “diverse cast” with regard to telling the women’s stories, according to Deadline.

The Clintons will produce the show through their newly founded production company, HiddenLight.

The former secretary of state celebrated the announcement of the project with Apple TV Plus on Twitter.

“The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same,” Hillary Clinton said Thursday.

She announced she and her daughter will work with filmmaker Sam Branson on the project.

The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same. Alongside filmmaker @sambranson, @ChelseaClinton and I are proud to launch HiddenLight Productions. pic.twitter.com/xLs626xrrd — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2020

“HiddenLight’s first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of ‘Gutsy Women,’ the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared,” Clinton wrote in a follow-up tweet, promising that more information would be coming soon.

HiddenLight’s first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of “Gutsy Women,” the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared. More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/NiK5yiQJCw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 3, 2020

Chelsea Clinton also commented on the collaboration.

“Thrilled to be part of HiddenLight Productions with my mom @HillaryClinton & @sambranson!” she said in a tweet Thursday. “Our first project is an adaptation of ‘Gutsy Women,’ the book my mom & I wrote about women whose stories of perseverance inspire us, with @AppleTV.”

Thrilled to be part of HiddenLight Productions with my mom @HillaryClinton & @sambranson! Our first project is an adaptation of “Gutsy Women,” the book my mom & I wrote about women whose stories of perseverance inspire us, with @AppleTV! More to come soon! pic.twitter.com/0CBLLRt5UO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 3, 2020

Branson said in his own tweet Thursday that he hopes the new production company’s work will lead to a “more united and solution-focused world.”

So proud to be part of HiddenLight Productions. There’s never been a better time to consider today’s big questions. Our new global studio will tell stories that foster hope and bridge divides, to create a more united and solution-focused world.#HiddenLight pic.twitter.com/ihTe6vTYqi — sambranson (@sambranson) December 3, 2020

The release date for “Gutsy Women” has not yet been announced.

