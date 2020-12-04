Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton To Produce and Host Their Own TV Show

×
By Kipp Jones
Published December 4, 2020 at 1:47pm
P Share Print

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will produce and host a TV documentary series with her daughter, Chelsea.

Deadline reported the mother-daughter duo has signed on with Apple TV Plus to create a series based on a best-selling book authored by the Clinton women.

“The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” was released in 2019.

According to the book’s description on Amazon, “Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, share the stories of the gutsy women who have inspired them — women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.”

Deadline reported the book “features portraits of women such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mary Ritter Beard, Harriet Tubman, Edith Windsor and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, among others.”

TRENDING: Police Escort High School Football Player from Stadium After Vicious Attack on Referee

The series by the Clintons — which itself will be called “Gutsy Women” — will seek to present a “diverse cast” with regard to telling the women’s stories, according to Deadline.

The Clintons will produce the show through their newly founded production company, HiddenLight.

The former secretary of state celebrated the announcement of the project with Apple TV Plus on Twitter.

“The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same,” Hillary Clinton said Thursday.

She announced she and her daughter will work with filmmaker Sam Branson on the project.

“HiddenLight’s first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of ‘Gutsy Women,’ the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared,” Clinton wrote in a follow-up tweet, promising that more information would be coming soon.

RELATED: Chelsea Clinton Racks Up $9 Million Worth of Compensation for Serving on Corporate Board

Chelsea Clinton also commented on the collaboration.

“Thrilled to be part of HiddenLight Productions with my mom @HillaryClinton & @sambranson!” she said in a tweet Thursday. “Our first project is an adaptation of ‘Gutsy Women,’ the book my mom & I wrote about women whose stories of perseverance inspire us, with @AppleTV.”

Branson said in his own tweet Thursday that he hopes the new production company’s work will lead to a “more united and solution-focused world.”

The release date for “Gutsy Women” has not yet been announced.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Court Reverses Ruling, Allows Trump To Use Military Money for Border Wall
House Republicans Introduce Bill To Repeal 'Motor Voter' Law
Pelosi Finally Admits Why She's Been Holding Up Relief Talks for Months: Pure Politics
Drudge Report Walloped as Anti-Trump Hatred Takes Devastating Toll
64 State Legislators Beg US Congress To Reject PA's Electors Over Dem Gov's 'Undermining' of Election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×