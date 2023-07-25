Share
Commentary

Hillary Clinton Absolutely Humiliates Herself When She Blames 'MAGA Republicans' for It Being Hot in July

 By Michael Schwarz  July 25, 2023 at 3:10pm
Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, always finds ways to beclown herself.

On Elon Musk’s new X social media platform, formerly Twitter, Clinton blamed the hot weather on Republicans — particularly those associated with former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

“Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office,” she tweeted Tuesday morning.

Clinton’s wild assertion drew many swift and sarcastic responses.

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director and now pro-life advocate, mocked the former first lady, saying, “Oh my gosh. Republicans are so powerful! We can even control the weather!!!”

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, posed the sort of question that exposes Clinton’s silliness: “What pray tell would the temperature in Phoenix be today if you had been elected President?”

Libertarian commentator Sal Mayweather suggested the July heat pales in comparison with Clinton’s ultimate destination. “Don’t worry Hillary, where you’re going it’s much hotter,” he tweeted.

Without consigning the failed Democratic presidential candidate to eternal damnation, other X users echoed the sarcasm.

Finally, country singer Lisa Matassa asked the question everyone had to be wondering: “This is a parody account, right?”

At first glance, Clinton’s absurd attempt to blame MAGA Republicans for hot weather defies serious analysis.

When Democrats begin campaigning and fundraising on the weather, one hopes the party has finally entered its death throes.

On the other hand, there is something serious and even sinister about it.

One hardly notices when the likes of Al Gore and Greta Thunberg spew climate change nonsense. They are caricatures, true believers in the new climate religion. Their foolishness meets us at the gate.

Clinton, however, gives a different impression. She is a warmongering realist and a cynical opportunist.

When she says something asinine, therefore, as she often does, she might or might not believe it, but she definitely believes that it will help her cause.

This leads to two ominous conclusions.

First, Clinton knows Democratic donors and voters respond to idiotic climate hyperbole. Decades of climate propaganda have radicalized the children of affluent and middle-class Americans, who stand ready to sacrifice everything but their own interests in order to save a planet that does not need saving.

Second, after years of moral and intellectual rot, the fanatical new Democratic Party no longer stands for anything real or noble. Party leaders long since have abandoned poor and working people. After all, one cannot claim concern for the poor while simultaneously working to impose climate-related measures that would deliberately deepen and spread poverty.

All of a sudden, Clinton’s tweet seems less funny.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
