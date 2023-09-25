Hillary Clinton Is Already Casting Doubt on 2024 Election Legitimacy: 'He'll Do It Again'

The establishment’s favorite foreign bogeyman continues to live rent-free inside the head of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

According to Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 election, “and if he has a chance he’ll do it again” in 2024.

The former secretary of state made the comment during a Sunday interview on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

“I fear that the Russians have proved themselves to be quite adept at interfering and if he has a chance, he’ll do it again.”@HillaryClinton on Putin’s potential election interference in 2024 pic.twitter.com/wW5FXBvF4J — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 24, 2023

Democrats and establishment Republicans, of course, talk openly about election interference where it does not exist.

Meanwhile, anti-establishment figures who talk about it where it does exist can expect censorship or legal persecution.

Everyone understands the two different sets of rules.

Thus, after nearly seven years, Clinton could sit for an interview and still pretend that she did not have a hand in fabricating a Russian collusion narrative. She could lie about Putin and Russia because she knows she will face no consequences.

Will Trump win in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (28 Votes) No: 3% (1 Votes)

Clinton could do these things because Psaki, former Biden White House press secretary, operates as a shill for the establishment. Far from calling out Clinton’s obvious lies and hypocrisy, Psaki teed up questions designed to encourage them.

“He has intervened in our election in the past,” Psaki said of Putin. “It’s not something — as you experienced first hand — it’s not something we talk about a lot. Do you fear that that is something that could be happening for 2024? And do you think we should be talking about it more?”

Clinton then concocted an answer that took nearly three minutes to deliver.

“Well, I think we should be talking about it more because I don’t think — despite all the ‘deniers’ — there’s any doubt that he interfered in our election,” Clinton said.

Putin interfered in the 2016 election because, as Clinton explained, he simply does those things.

According to the warmongering former secretary of state, Putin “has interfered in many ways with the internal affairs of other countries.” She called this his “opus operandi.”

No doubt sensing that her mounting lies had caused her to misspeak in Latin, Clinton shifted to a reliable tactic.

Putin interferes in other countries’ affairs and elections, she predictably insisted, because “he hates democracy, he particularly hates the West, and he especially hates us.”

Thus, Putin divides Americans while grasping at Ukrainian territory. He operates that way. As Clinton put it, “that is who he is.”

“I said that for years,” she added. “Part of the reason he worked so hard against me is because he didn’t think that he wanted me in the White House.”

How hard did Putin work to defeat Clinton?

According to Time, Russian sources purchased $100,000 worth of Facebook ads during the 2016 election cycle.

The establishment has a near monopoly over the dissemination of information and opinion. Federal agencies, Big Tech, Hollywood, universities and the media spread the establishment narrative far and wide.

On the other hand, the vast majority of people who voted for former President Donald Trump control nothing. They have no institutional power. To find truth, they must look somewhere outside institutional channels, for they know the establishment has lied to them for decades.

But Russians poured a comparatively paltry $100,000 into ads on a social media platform Trump voters distrust. And this made all the difference!

Then, with Trump in the White House, Putin…did nothing. Instead, he waited until after Trump’s presidency to invade Ukraine. Putin does those things.

The real purpose of continuing to conjure the Russian bugbear, of course, lay in its utility to the establishment narrative.

Clinton described Putin as “this authoritarian dictator who literally kills his opposition, kills journalists, poisons people who disagree with him, invades other country[ies], interferes with our election,” and “that is part of the alternative we have to reject in this election.”

In short, Trump wants to do what Putin does, so we must fear them equally.

The establishment, of course, would never try to kill opponents by indicting them and condemning them to die in prison.

America’s government would never demand the extradition of an inconvenient journalist who exposed its lies.

Clinton herself would never invade and wreck other countries.

And U.S. intelligence officials would never interfere with an election by falsely dismissing as “Russian disinformation” harmful truths about their preferred candidate’s son.

Instead, establishment figures like Clinton go on talking about election interference and authoritarianism as things others do.

They can say those things. No one punishes them for lying.

If you anti-establishment types question the legitimacy of an election, however, say goodbye to your freedom. Powerful people will silence you. Democracy requires it.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.