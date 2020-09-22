Two high-profile Democrats, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton, have announced they intend to vote in-person in the upcoming election.

The news seems to bust up the doom-and-gloom narrative from the party of mail-in ballots that due to the coronavirus pandemic, voting booths are simply too dangerous.

It seemed that just recently, per prevailing Democrat logic, that in-person voting is a magnet for the coronavirus, as is attending church services in some areas of the country.

Protests, funerals for high-profile elites and “peaceful” riots, meanwhile, are still safe, unless the game has changed, and perhaps it has.

In any event, AOC tweeted about her voting plans on Sunday.

“I am voting early and in person. What’s your voting plan?” she asked.

I am voting early and in person. What’s your voting plan? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 20, 2020

For a far-left, self-avowed democratic socialist, AOC’s plans to vote early and in-person don’t seem too radical, which feels curious.

Unless she meant she intends to vote early and then vote in-person. Let’s give her the benefit of doubt.

Why is the left’s budding star suddenly embracing the age-old institution of lining up and choosing her preferred candidate in a polling booth?

Has the entire world gone mad? What’s next, will the congresswoman show polling workers a photo ID as well?

Something is certainly awry here.

AOC urged her followers on social media Friday to “radicalize” after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would ensure President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

It’s been a mere few days and suddenly the rules for radicals have apparently changed.

Don’t tell Saul Alinsky.

Maybe those little “I voted stickers” have been deemed radical? Most young people certainly enjoy a bit of a rebellious streak.

But Clinton has announced she, too, will vote in-person, so that can’t be what’s wonky here.

I am voting early, in person, too. What’s your voting plan? https://t.co/rOFAEzlsnu — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2020

Mrs. Clinton might be a lot of things, but youthful is certainly not among them.

Something is definitely amiss here, and there is one hypothesis that does make sense.

Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud, as numerous reports have shown us in primaries and local elections this year.

Democrats have sounded the alarm about the dangers of in-person voting since March, while touting voting by mail, and yet two of the party’s rock stars appear to want nothing to do with mail-in ballots.

Could Clinton and AOC be voting in-person because they know that this election is the most important one in modern history, and they want to sleep soundly knowing their votes were tabulated?

They certainly wouldn’t be alone, as many Americans could say they share that sentiment.

Unless both women are seeking a photo opportunity at the polls, that’s the only logical answer to the question of why two proponents for mail-in voting would suddenly want to vote in-person when there is supposedly such a safe and secure alternative.

If Clinton and AOC can vote in-person, surely the rest of us can, too.

