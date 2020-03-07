SECTIONS
Hillary Clinton Blasts Melania Trump: 'She Should Look Closer to Home'

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 7, 2020 at 8:15am
Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested current first lady Melania Trump “should look closer to home” regarding her cyberbullying campaign.

Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday night, Clinton was asked, “What do you honestly think of first lady Melania Trump’s cyberbullying initiative?”

“I think she should look closer to home,” Clinton replied, in an obvious dig at her former 2016 presidential campaign rival President Donald Trump’s penchant for tweeting.

The three pillars of Melania Trump’s Be Best initiative address well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.

According to the official White House website, “Mrs. Trump believes that children should be both seen and heard, and it is our responsibility as adults to educate and reinforce to them that when they are using their voices — whether verbally or online — they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion.”

Clinton’s appearance on Bravo came in advance of the release of a four-part documentary series about her life titled “Hillary,” which premiered Friday on Hulu.

In the docu-series, former President Bill Clinton reportedly addresses his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s, saying it was a stress reliever for him.

“You feel like you’re staggering around, you’ve been in a 15-round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds and here’s something that will take your mind off it for a while, that’s what happens,” he said.

Do you think Hillary Clinton's comments were appropriate?

“Because there, whatever life — not just me. Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments, terrors, fears of whatever,” Clinton added. “Things I did to manage my anxieties for years. I’m a different, totally different person than I was, a lot of that stuff 20 years ago.”

Lewinsky was 22 years old when the affair began.

At the time, she said the relationship was consensual, but looking back she has said more recently that she believes Clinton abused his power.

In a February 2018 Vanity Fair piece, Lewinsky wrote, “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent. Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”

“He was my boss,” she added. “He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college.”

Clinton said he feels remorse over the affair.

“Maybe it’s just getting older but I hope it was also going through a lot of this. But whatever, what I did was bad but it wasn’t like — how can I think about the most stupid thing I could and do it.

“It’s not a defense, it’s an explanation. I feel awful,” he said.

