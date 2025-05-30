Hillary Clinton Blocked Comments on Her Disgusting Memorial Day Post, But Even That Didn't Save Her

Know those obnoxious political commentators who, in the run-up to Thanksgiving, will run some sort of segment or piece about how to talk to your bullheaded MAGA relatives about how evil and awful and depraved and wrongheaded Donald Trump is?

You may, for instance, remember when Joy Reid had a show on MSNBC. In 2019, she used that show to dumb down your language about impeaching Donald Trump over the Thanksgiving table for “Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol.”

“Here’s a hint: Do not worry about trying to explain the cast of characters … or the very overused term, ‘quid pro quo,’” Reid said. “Most people can’t say it, spell it or understand it.”

“What we’re actually talking about here is not a pithy Latin phrase. It’s something a lot simpler — bribery and extortion … Even Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol ought to understand that.”

Well, neither impeachment against Trump worked, and now that he’s back in the White House, Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol are probably watching and rewatching the clip of her, post-firing, crying about how “my show had value!” and laughing their heads off.

But I digress, because talking about the perniciousness of MAGA to your relatives isn’t just for Thanksgiving anymore, and it’s not just for the Joy Reids of the media world. No, not even Memorial Day is exempt in #TheResistance2.0, and we’ve gotten an upgrade from Roscoe and Carol’s niece: none other than the former standard-bearer of the Democratic Party, who implored liberals to have a discussion about it over burgers and franks, not turkey and stuffing.

Only she didn’t want to have any discussion about it herself:

“I’m giving you a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend,” Hillary Clinton wrote in an X post she turned the comments off on.

“I want you to talk to two people — friends, neighbors, cookout attendees — about why Trump’s proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids.

“We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn’t it.”

I’m giving you a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend. I want you to talk to two people—friends, neighbors, cookout attendees—about why Trump’s proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids. We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn’t it. pic.twitter.com/NmcfgXfRB5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 23, 2025

Yes, talk to people about those vague boilerplate talking points! Just not to her:

This is the second time that Hillary has made the mistake of turning off comments but then forgetting that people can quote-post her. Most recently, this backfired when she tried to post about Donald Trump getting an offer of a 747-8 from Qatar as Boeing’s own Air Force One replacements have been delayed:

No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 14, 2025

Whoops:

Be serious. Nobody give millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation without expecting anything in return. Be serious. https://t.co/IqHMYunYeR pic.twitter.com/VeHpLkzG9B — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 14, 2025

But say what you will about that one — at least it wasn’t hypocritical about not allowing a discussion while talking about opening discussions, something quote-posters noted:

You lost to Trump and you’re still bitter about that. https://t.co/UmgzEGeXB6 pic.twitter.com/TOEnFQUFq8 — Mary Kat (@MemberVRWC) May 24, 2025

I cannot loathe this creature more… https://t.co/85u5MXpLMC — Ultra Clinton/Govt Corruption Timelines (@clintonpay2play) May 23, 2025

This woman is pathetic. And how ironic. She wants us to discuss, but disables the comments on her tweet. https://t.co/MKmoY7e3nS — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) May 25, 2025

And of course, she wanted to open up this political conversation not on Thanksgiving — already an inappropriate time — but on Memorial Day, the day when we remember America’s fallen. To her, that’s the perfect time to plant your political flag where it doesn’t belong.

Eight years and change on from her loss in the 2016 election, this woman continues to remind us all how much of a bullet America dodged.

Too bad she can’t turn the comments off on this Oct. 26, 2016 post:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Clinton continues to amaze. Although, you never know: Her Thanksgiving command to the remaining Hillaristas on social media might be to talk to two people about how she should be the candidate in 2028.

It can still happen, folks! Just like I’m sure this really made a difference.

