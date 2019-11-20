Hillary Clinton Calls for White House Adviser Stephen Miller To Be Removed from Position

After last week’s shrill calls for the removal of White House aide Stephen Miller accomplished nothing, Hillary Clinton tried to step up the pressure on Miller on Tuesday.

“Every day Stephen Miller remains in the White House is an emergency,” Clinton tweeted, citing a letter from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights that demanded Miller’s removal.

Every day Stephen Miller remains in the White House is an emergency. https://t.co/egObGuMfeX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 19, 2019

The group attacked Miller as representing “white supremacy” based on a report from the Southern Poverty Law Center that claimed leaked emails from Miller to the news site Breitbart in 2015 and 2016 “promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols.”

The letter cast the blame on Miller for policies that included “the devastating Muslim ban, efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a ban on transgender people serving in the military, and the family separation policy that has led to the cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrant families in detention centers throughout our nation.”

Clinton had tweeted about Miller on Nov. 13. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also used Twitter posts on Nov. 12 and 13 to demand that Miller be removed because of what the SPLC had to say about him.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham turned away Clinton’s newest tweet with disdain, according to Fox News.

“Every day Hillary Clinton was in office WAS an actual emergency,” Grisham said in a statement to Fox.

“Lest we forget her policies helped create a massacre in Benghazi, Libya, a humanitarian disaster in Syria, and the rise of ISIS in Iraq. Stephen Miller is dedicated to this country and I am proud to work alongside him every single day with the goal of making our nation even greater. He is a friend and colleague, and we are lucky to have him in the White House.”

Others also denigrated Clinton’s comment.

Every day that you were denied residence in the White House is a CELEBRATION, Hillary! 🍾🍻🎉🎊 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) November 19, 2019

@HillaryClinton Every now and again, you come out “barking” your thoughts on something. Today, it was about you wanting Stephen Miller removed from the Trump administration. Do you not realize that no one really is listening to you anymore, really don’t care bout your thoughts. — George Danforth (@danforth_george) November 19, 2019

Others supported Clinton, including Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, both members of the so-called “squad” that includes Ocasio-Cortez.

Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The cruelty has always been his point. And he never should of had the chance to inflict so much pain. https://t.co/R9bPKS7xlk — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 19, 2019

Ilhan Omar renews claim Stephen Miller is a “white nationalist,” calls for him to resign over his leaked emails https://t.co/i3cZq3AO0W pic.twitter.com/5JE7Y1Qx3H — The Hill (@thehill) November 13, 2019

In its reporting on the leaked emails published by the SPLC, NBC sought to portray Miller as having “more editorial influence over the right-wing news website Breitbart during the 2016 presidential campaign than previously known and attempted to push articles attacking then-presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.”

NBC did publish a Breitbart statement in response that noted it is “not exactly a newsflash that political staffers pitch stories to journalists — sometimes those pitches are successful, sometimes not.”

Hogan Gidley, a spokesman for the White House said that attacks on Miller reflect anti-Semitism.

Miller is Jewish.

“Mr. Miller condemns racism and bigotry in all forms, but what deeply concerns me is how so many on the left are allowed to spread vile anti-Semitism and consistently attack proud Jewish members of this administration,” Gidley said in a statement to NBC.

