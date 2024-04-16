Hillary Clinton Campaign, DNC Committed Same 'Crime' Trump Being Prosecuted for by Bragg

Democrats are truly shameless in their efforts to “get Trump,” which was highlighted again on Monday as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee began.

It places in high relief on the two-tiered system of justice in the United States, given the conduct of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential race, from which Braggs’ case against Donald Trump originates.

Clinton and the DNC faced no criminal prosecution, but only had to pay a modest $113,000 in fines for covering up at least $1 million they paid to Fusion GPS through the Perkins Coie law firm to fund the infamous, unverified Steele dossier.

That document helped launch the Russia investigation, followed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s 22 month probe into Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton campaign and DNC laundered at least $1 million thru Perkins Coie to Fusion GPS in 2016 to pay a foreign lobbyist/operative to produce and peddle the fabricated Russia collusion “dossier.” No one was prosecuted let alone served jail time. https://t.co/xpsQleZv0q — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 13, 2024

Keep in mind the Clinton campaign was headquartered in Brooklyn, so there was certainly a nexus prosecutors could have used to charge her in New York, if the state is now in the business of going after alleged 2016 federal campaign finance violations.

Bragg’s office has accused Trump of making a $130,000 payment that election cycle through his personal attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniel as part of a nondisclosure agreement regarding an alleged sexual encounter they had in 2006.

Should Hillary Clinton be prosecuted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (42 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Bragg said that the payment Cohen made was later reimbursed by the Trump Organization and that it exceeded the federal campaign contribution limit.

But the $130,000 didn’t go to, nor did the alleged reimbursement come from, Trump’s presidential campaign. Further Trump could have had other reasons he didn’t want Daniels’ allegation made public besides whatever impact it may have had on his candidacy.

Prior to Bragg’s indictment last spring, federal prosecutors and the Federal Election Commission had already reviewed the payments to Daniels and declined to charge Trump.

Bragg himself had as well until two of his prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, resigned and then started a public pressure campaign to get the DA to change course, which he eventually did, George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley noted in a Sunday opinion piece for the New York Post.

And now the deck appears stacked against Trump.

Judge Juan Merchan — who contributed to President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and whose daughter is a political consultant for a firm that has worked for Biden — instructed Donald Trump that he must be in court every day during his trial, which is expected to last six to eight weeks, with the election just months away, CBS News reported.

Additionally, the judge warned the former president, if he failed to attend the entire proceeding he would be subject to arrest.

BREAKING: Corrupt Judge Merchan, a Biden donor whose family member has profited off this case & who illegally gagged President Trump just said “If you do not show up, there will be an arrest.” A 6-8 week show trial… Total election interference. RT if you agree!#SaveAmerica — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) April 15, 2024

Multiple legal experts have described Bragg’s case as weak and clearly politically motivated.

It’s based on misdemeanor business record charges being bootstrapped into a felony for allegedly covering up other crimes.

Turley contrasted the case against Trump versus the clear violations the Clinton campaign and the DNC committed.

“John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, was called before congressional investigators and denied categorically any contractual agreement with Fusion GPS [through Perkins Coie]. Sitting beside him was [Marc] Elias, who reportedly said nothing to correct the misleading information given to Congress,” Turley wrote.

Elias — the Clinton campaign’s top lawyer, employed by Perkins Coie at the time — retained Fusion GPS to conduct the research for the Steele dossier, The Washington Post reported.

Turley concluded, “Yet, there were no charges stemming from the hiding of the funding, though it was all part of the campaign budget.”

Hopefully, the American people will see right through the Democrats’ clearly nefarious efforts to wrongfully influence the outcome of another presidential election and make them pay dearly at the polls in November.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.