Hillary Clinton Caught Pushing Absurd Lie About Election Security Bill That Just Passed the House

Sometimes we forget that not long ago the establishment enjoyed an effective monopoly over the dissemination of information and opinion.

Indeed, old habits die hard, which helps explain why establishment politicians, notwithstanding the rise of alternative media and the awakening of America-first populism under President Donald Trump, continue to spread the most obvious falsehoods. They have never paid a serious price for their lies. And they cannot help themselves.

Thursday on the social media platform X, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton engaged in loathsome fearmongering when she claimed that the SAVE Act, an election integrity bill passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday, could disenfranchise as many as 69 million women, prompting a slew of rebuttals from X users who, like most Americans, favor secure elections.

“Update: The House just passed the Republican voter suppression measure that threatens voting access for millions of Americans, including 69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates,” Clinton wrote. “Make sure your senators know you expect them to stand against it.”

Update: The House just passed the Republican voter suppression measure that threatens voting access for millions of Americans, including 69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates. Make sure your senators know you expect them to stand against it. https://t.co/cYTismZC4U — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 10, 2025

In truth, the SAVE Act, should the Senate approve it, will merely require evidence of citizenship from people registering to vote. It will also compel states to remove noncitizens from their voter lists.

Apparently, Clinton regards 69 million married women as incapable of providing identification.

“Stop. You are lying,” Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida wrote in response to Clinton. “Read the bill. And for the love of God, stop treating women like they are incapable or idiots.”

Stop. You are lying. Read the bill. And for the love of God, stop treating women like they are incapable or idiots. https://t.co/7PYl361FyX — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) April 10, 2025

Others, including Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas, also called out Clinton’s lie and/or set the record straight.

This is a lie. https://t.co/vCjpaqiBr1 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 10, 2025

False. Most women have IDs other than their birth certificates, & the SAVE Act includes a provision to ensure that discrepancies between a woman’s married name & the name on her birth certificate can be resolved. The SAVE Act only suppresses cheaters. pic.twitter.com/IWKkiIDZ0T https://t.co/yzBn6LlBDY — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) April 10, 2025

Perhaps the strongest rebuttal, however, came from Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

“Hillary Clinton argues that the SAVE Act ‘threatens voting access’ for ’69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates,'” Lee began.

“If that were true — and it’s definitely not — the same women would be unemployable as they’d be unable to complete an I-9, which requires proof of citizenship,” he added. “Her argument proves too much, is refuted by the plain text of the bill, and cannot withstand review.”

Hillary Clinton argues that the SAVE Act “threatens voting access” for “69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates” If that were true—and it’s definitely not—the same women would be unemployable as they’d be unable to complete an I-9, which… https://t.co/UzC6XgismP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 10, 2025

Moreover, Clinton must contend with the fact that more than three-fourths of Americans support voter ID laws. A February Rasmussen Reports poll placed the precise number at 77 percent.

In sum, Clinton and others of her ilk cannot stop lying. They have spent their entire careers doing it.

Thanks to X, however, they can no longer get away with their most brazen falsehoods.

