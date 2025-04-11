Share
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families 2025 in San Francisco, California, on March 24.
Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during the Common Sense Summit on Kids and Families 2025 in San Francisco, California, on March 24. (Kimberly White / Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton Caught Pushing Absurd Lie About Election Security Bill That Just Passed the House

 By Michael Schwarz  April 11, 2025 at 7:40am
Sometimes we forget that not long ago the establishment enjoyed an effective monopoly over the dissemination of information and opinion.

Indeed, old habits die hard, which helps explain why establishment politicians, notwithstanding the rise of alternative media and the awakening of America-first populism under President Donald Trump, continue to spread the most obvious falsehoods. They have never paid a serious price for their lies. And they cannot help themselves.

Thursday on the social media platform X, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton engaged in loathsome fearmongering when she claimed that the SAVE Act, an election integrity bill passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday, could disenfranchise as many as 69 million women, prompting a slew of rebuttals from X users who, like most Americans, favor secure elections.

“Update: The House just passed the Republican voter suppression measure that threatens voting access for millions of Americans, including 69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates,” Clinton wrote. “Make sure your senators know you expect them to stand against it.”

In truth, the SAVE Act, should the Senate approve it, will merely require evidence of citizenship from people registering to vote. It will also compel states to remove noncitizens from their voter lists.

Apparently, Clinton regards 69 million married women as incapable of providing identification.

“Stop. You are lying,” Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida wrote in response to Clinton. “Read the bill. And for the love of God, stop treating women like they are incapable or idiots.”

Others, including Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas, also called out Clinton’s lie and/or set the record straight.

Related:
Can You Guess Which Judge Protected Hillary by Delaying Release of 15k of Her Emails Until After the 2016 Election?

Perhaps the strongest rebuttal, however, came from Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

“Hillary Clinton argues that the SAVE Act ‘threatens voting access’ for ’69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates,'” Lee began.

Do you support voter ID laws?

“If that were true — and it’s definitely not — the same women would be unemployable as they’d be unable to complete an I-9, which requires proof of citizenship,” he added. “Her argument proves too much, is refuted by the plain text of the bill, and cannot withstand review.”

Moreover, Clinton must contend with the fact that more than three-fourths of Americans support voter ID laws. A February Rasmussen Reports poll placed the precise number at 77 percent.

In sum, Clinton and others of her ilk cannot stop lying. They have spent their entire careers doing it.

Thanks to X, however, they can no longer get away with their most brazen falsehoods.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
