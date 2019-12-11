Hillary Clinton Celebrates Impeachment Articles While Claiming Trump Is 'Waging War' Against Democracy

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to keep the spotlight on herself Tuesday with a tweet attacking President Donald Trump.

“We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it,” Clinton tweeted in response to House Democrats unveiling their articles of impeachment against Trump.

We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it. https://t.co/PHav51evya — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 10, 2019

Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in 2016, has been raising her public profile amid speculation that she wants to run for president in 2020.

A recent poll among Democrats showed that even though she has not entered the race, she would receive the most support among all the candidates if she and another former secretary of state, John Kerry, jumped in.

The poll and Clinton’s spurt of appearances, including on”The Howard Stern Show,” were fodder Tuesday for the hosts on the Fox News show “The Five.”

Co-host Emily Compagno suggested Clinton polls well only because there is lukewarm support for everyone else.

“We saw this in 2015 with Biden. The grass is always greener with a candidate that’s not actually in,” Compagno said. “And I think she knew exactly what she was doing by going on Howard Stern, which is stirring up these rumors that she will run in 2020.”

Co-host Greg Gutfeld said if Clinton runs, the real winner would Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who waged a closer-than-expected fight against Clinton in his effort to win the Democratic nomination in 2016.

“If she actually jumps into this race, Bernie will get the nomination because this is not going to happen a second time,” Gutfeld said. “[Sanders supporters] are going to get behind it. They’re going to go crazy.”

Social media was buzzing Tuesday about Clinton’s response to the impeachment articles:

This impeachment is an example. The democrats know they’ll lose in 2020 and are using this phony impeachment to try and steal an election instead of letting the American people decide. If you want to save democracy, end this sham and let real Americans decide in 2020 — Travis Wines (@TWines4congress) December 10, 2019

As one Clinton was celebrating impeachment, another was less bubbly.

A WLNY reporter caught up with former President Bill Clinton and asked for his thoughts on both his wife’s possible candidacy and the impeachment inquiry.

“Should she run?” he was asked during an appearance at an NYC school.

“Ask her,” Bill Clinton said.

“Come on, should she run again?” the reporter asked again.

“Ask her,” Bill Clinton repeated.

The former president was asked what advice he would give his wife.

“None. We haven’t talked about it. No, really. We talked about it before when she decided not to run,” the former president said.

He was also asked about impeaching Trump.

“Congress is doing what they believe is right,” he told reporters.

“The American people will see. Is it true and is it what they say? Then what should be done with it if it’s true? Meanwhile, the rest of us should go about our lives and all of us commenting on it won’t have anything to do. They should do their job. I’ll do mine.”

