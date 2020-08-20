Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used her Democratic convention speech Wednesday to attack President Donald Trump and take a shot at the Electoral College.

Speaking during the third night of the Democratic National Convention, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee warned that Trump might try to “steal” another term in office if voters don’t turn out in large numbers for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Vote for the diverse, hopeful America we saw in last night’s roll call,” she said.

Asking voters to recall her 2016 election defeat, in which she won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College, Clinton asserted the election was stolen from her.

“Don’t forget: Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million more votes and still lose. Take it from me,” she said.

Clinton added: “We need numbers overwhelming, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory. Text ‘VOTE,’ 30330, to get started.”

Clinton said during her DNC remarks that she genuinely wished Trump success in the White House following her defeat, and also suggested that he owes his success with the economy prior to the pandemic to Democrats.

“The morning after the last election, I said, ‘We owe Donald Trump an open mind and the chance to lead.’ I meant it,” she said.

Do you think Democrats will accept the results of the 2020 election if Trump wins?

“Every president deserves that. And Trump came in with so much set up for him: a strong economy, plans for managing crises — including a pandemic.

“Yes, we Democrats would have disagreed with him on many things.

“But if he had put his own interests and ego aside — seeing the humanity in a child ripped from her parents at the border, or a protester calling for justice, or a family wiped out by natural disaster, that would have been a good thing for America and the world,” Clinton added.

Clinton’s remarks attacking Trump were delivered a day after her husband, former President Bill Clinton, used his DNC remarks to do the same.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame,” said Clinton, who infamously engaged in a sexual relationship with a White House intern during his presidency.

Bill Clinton condemns President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis: “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos.” https://t.co/tFT8FVSwQb pic.twitter.com/f3vI7kXqJX — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2020

“The buck never stops there.”

Former President Barack Obama, who spoke Wednesday, delivered perhaps the most divisive attack on a sitting president by his predecessor.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies,” Obama said.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” he added.

Obama also blamed American coronavirus deaths on Trump.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe: 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone,” he said.

Watch: Obama delivered his sharpest criticism yet against Trump in his DNC speech tonight, blasting his successor as unserious, self-centered and catastrophically ineffective. “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama said.

https://t.co/MfKsjJOChT pic.twitter.com/PFZafgDJIe — POLITICO (@politico) August 20, 2020

Trump responded to Obama’s speech by blasting his alleged involvement in spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle! pic.twitter.com/ZrTKXcc6aU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

“Welcome, Barack and Crooked Hillary. See you on the field of battle!” Trump also tweeted.

