Former first lady Hillary Clinton has a new initiative… and it’s got to do with your children.

The failed former Democratic presidential nominee (she lost to former President Donald Trump in the 2016 general election) is using her very own Clinton Foundation to nudge Hollywood towards teaching very young children more about climate change.

Specifically, this Hollywood push is emanating from the Clinton Foundation’s “Too Small to Fail” program, which targets preschoolers (and younger) as it aims to “prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond.”

Through those programs, Clinton has gone on the offensive about this new initiative.

That offensive included an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where Clinton elaborated on this push.

“There’s now research on [climate change], but most people are not aware at all,” Clinton said. “Our hope is that we can help people make the connections between children’s mental and physical health and the impact of climate change.”

The Reporter notes that this is hardly the first time the Clinton Foundation has used Hollywood as an apparatchik.

“Too Small to Fail already has some experience enlisting Hollywood as a storytelling ally: The organization advised writers rooms on shows like Orange Is the New Black, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and This Is Us about incorporating into their scripts the idea that talking, reading and singing to small children can make a significant impact on brain development,” the outlet states.

Clinton has been pushing this move for a month now, culminating in an early June event where she spoke to the Reporter.

“Why enlist the entertainment industry in this initiative on kids and climate change?” the outlet asked her.

“One of the very first things we did with Too Small to Fail when we started it was to ask ourselves, ‘How do we reach as many people as possible to let them know they literally can build brain cells by reading, talking and singing to babies and toddlers?'” Clinton responded. “So we went out to Hollywood some years back to ask TV executives, writers, showrunners, producers to incorporate messaging about early childhood development into the storylines of their shows.

“We asked them to think of ways to model the behaviors we wanted to promote.

“We had 15 different shows do this.”

The former secretary of state continued: “This time, we went back out to talk to the community about the impact of climate change and to raise awareness of the very adverse impact on young children’s healthy development.

“Little kids aren’t just small adults, they have a much more vulnerable reaction to extreme heat or pollution from wildfires, whatever it might be.”

Clinton, who is not an accredited scientist, continued to discuss how effective Hollywood can be, and how she believes the entertainment industry can create a “climate change narrative that is factual and entertaining and effectively communicates awareness and information.”

The long-ranging interview also touched on Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who is a filmmaker.

Oh, and, of course, the Reporter broached the subject of the ongoing showdown between incumbent President Joe Biden and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Clinton, perhaps unsurprisingly given her political affiliation, answered: “I am all in for President Biden because I think he’s done a good job and I think he has earned the right to be reelected to continue the work he’s doing to better position our country.”

