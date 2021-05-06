News
News
Former Democratic Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during Hulu's "Hillary" NYC Premiere on March 4, 2020, in New York City.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Hulu
Former Democratic Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks onstage during Hulu's "Hillary" NYC Premiere on March 4, 2020, in New York City. (Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Hulu)

Hillary Clinton Complains That 'Certain Media Really Became Mouthpieces' for Trump

Erin CoatesMay 6, 2021 at 12:19pm
Combined Shape

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton complained that “certain media” pushed disbelief about anything the establishment media published and only told former President Donald Trump’s narrative.

“The fact is that certain media really became mouthpieces for Trump’s view of reality and fed the kind of disbelief and very negative view about anything that ‘the mainstream press’ had to say,” Clinton told The Guardian during a Zoom interview this month.

“On the other hand, the mainstream press had a very hard time coming to grips with the mendacity and the danger posed by Trump and his enablers and followers.”

During his presidency, Trump called the establishment media “the enemy of the people” and spoke out against news outlets like CNN and The New York Times.

“I don’t know any American president who’s ever thought he got fair press; they always believe that they are not understood, or they’re being held to impossible standards or whatever their complaints might be,” Clinton said.

Trending:
Trump Launches New Website to Replace Deleted Social Accounts, Mobilizes Fans to Retake Twitter

She added that by calling the media “the enemy of the people,” Trump “essentially aligned himself with authoritarian thinking and acting.”

“It did do damage inside our own country, because it fed paranoia, conspiracy theories, partisan differences in our own political system that led many people to claim that the press was the enemy of the people, or at least the enemy of what they believed in,” she said.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate blamed the media for not understanding the danger of Trump’s rhetoric.

“It is not the same to say something critical of somebody on the other side of the aisle and to instigate an attack on the Capitol and to vote against certifying the election,” she said.

Do you think the media sided with Trump more often than Clinton?

“Those are not comparable, and it goes back to the problem of the press actually coming to grips with how out of bounds and dangerous the new political philosophy on the right happens to be.”

Clinton said she understood “the challenge” the establishment media faced,” but said they were too slow in realizing Trump was not just a leader with a difference of opinion.

“This was a wholesale jettisoning of what we had come to understand as being appropriate boundaries for our leaders to operate within.”

She added that Big Tech platforms have too much power and control, but they lack “accountability.”

“In particular Facebook, which has the worst track record for enabling mistruths, misinformation, extremism, conspiracy, for goodness’ sake, even genocide in Myanmar against the Rohingya. So governments are going to have to decide right now that the platforms have to be held to some kind of standard, and it’s tricky,” Clinton said.

Related:
Hillary Clinton Brands Republicans as 'Gun Worshippers' in Call for More Gun Control

A debunked social media conspiracy theory from the 2016 presidential election cycle called “Pizzagate” alleged that Clinton ran a sex trafficking ring at a pizza restaurant in Washington D.C., the Rolling Stone reported.

Although the Biden administration and Congress are expected to take on Big Tech, Clinton said, “It’s not easily done.”

“But I don’t see any alternative if we’re going to try to deal with the very real dangers that disinformation and the divisiveness it breeds pose to our democracies,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Hillary Clinton Complains That 'Certain Media Really Became Mouthpieces' for Trump
Farmers Preparing for the Worst as Biden's Tax Plan Threatens to Hit Them Hard
Local Officials Furious After Biden Admin Transfers Nearly 100 COVID-Positive Illegal Immigrants from Border to Interior State
Facebook Gets Major Backlash from Lawmakers After Upholding Trump Ban
New York Times Suffers Significant Drop in New Subscribers
See more...

Conversation