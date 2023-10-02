Former first lady Hillary Clinton has lost twice in her attempts to become the first female president of the United States, but she was a winner Thursday night.

Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, took home an Emmy as co-executive producers of “In Her Hands,” a Netflix documentary about “the youngest female mayor in the history of Afghanistan,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film won in the “politics and government documentary” category of the 44th Net & Documentary Emmy Awards program, and Clinton was quick — perhaps understandably so — to post a link to the article on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, bragging, “We just won an Emmy!”

We just won an Emmy! I’m thrilled that “In Her Hands,” @HiddenLightPrd’s documentary telling the story of Zarifa Ghafari, Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor, has been recognized in the news and documentary category. https://t.co/GzDomxf1Kv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 29, 2023



There were, of course, numerous congratulatory responses to Clinton’s X post from those who consider themselves her fans … but that certainly didn’t include everyone on the platform.

Detractors took the opportunity to raise issues from Clinton’s alleged involvement in the death of Jeffrey Epstein to the Trump-Russia hoax — and one went all the way back to 2012 for a Benghazi reference.

I’m guessing you’ll have to settle for that seeing as you couldn’t close the deal on winning the Presidency in 2016.#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/emYrJJ4tAK — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) September 29, 2023

Wow hollywood gave their favorite person an award. How special — Xtasy (@SweatyBallMeat) September 29, 2023

You should do a movie about how your friends in the White House and State Dept have ensured that women still receive an education in Afghanistan, even after the bungled withdrawal. Oh, wait… — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) September 29, 2023

At this point, what difference does it make? — 🕊Cyndee🕊 🇺🇲 🇮🇹 (@Liberty_Belle04) September 29, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary covers the period of Mayor Zarifa Ghafari’s administration in Central Afghanistan’s Maidan Shahr prior to the Taliban’s disastrous resurgence after President Joe Biden pulled American troops from the country.

It was the first project from HiddenLight Productions, a production company founded by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton along with Sam Branson, the son of British business magnate Sir Richard Branson. The company is based in “London, New York, and LA,” according to its website, and apparently arose out of conversations about adapting Hillary and Chelsea’s “The Book of Gutsy Women” into a short documentary series.

“The name HiddenLight was chosen to reflect our founders’ desire to raise up new talent, diverse voices, and untold stories from across the globe,” according to the company’s website. “We are committed to creating films that entertain, surprise and empower; that give us hope and perhaps a greater understanding of the world.”

