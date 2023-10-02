Share
Hillary Clinton Crows About Emmy Win For Her Documentary 'In Her Hands' – Internet Has a Field Day

 By George C. Upper III  October 2, 2023 at 1:50pm
Former first lady Hillary Clinton has lost twice in her attempts to become the first female president of the United States, but she was a winner Thursday night.

Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, took home an Emmy as co-executive producers of “In Her Hands,” a Netflix documentary about “the youngest female mayor in the history of Afghanistan,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film won in the “politics and government documentary” category of the 44th Net & Documentary Emmy Awards program, and Clinton was quick — perhaps understandably so — to post a link to the article on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, bragging, “We just won an Emmy!”


There were, of course, numerous congratulatory responses to Clinton’s X post from those who consider themselves her fans … but that certainly didn’t include everyone on the platform.

Detractors took the opportunity to raise issues from Clinton’s alleged involvement in the death of Jeffrey Epstein to the Trump-Russia hoax — and one went all the way back to 2012 for a Benghazi reference.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary covers the period of Mayor Zarifa Ghafari’s administration in Central Afghanistan’s Maidan Shahr prior to the Taliban’s disastrous resurgence after President Joe Biden pulled American troops from the country.

Will you watch Hillary’s documentary?

It was the first project from HiddenLight Productions, a production company founded by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton along with Sam Branson, the son of British business magnate Sir Richard Branson. The company is based in “London, New York, and LA,” according to its website, and apparently arose out of conversations about adapting Hillary and Chelsea’s “The Book of Gutsy Women” into a short documentary series.

“The name HiddenLight was chosen to reflect our founders’ desire to raise up new talent, diverse voices, and untold stories from across the globe,” according to the company’s website. “We are committed to creating films that entertain, surprise and empower; that give us hope and perhaps a greater understanding of the world.”

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
