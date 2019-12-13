Hillary Clinton Debuts Radically Different Look as Speculation She's Joining 2020 Race Builds

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton bolstered speculation that she might jump into the 2020 Democratic presidential race after appearing at an event in New York on Thursday with more youthful-looking facial features.

“The radiant former First Lady, 72, showed off a wrinkle-free complexion and plumped-up cheeks as she joined her husband Bill behind the scenes of Ain’t Too Proud: The Temptations Musical at The Imperial Theatre,” the Daily Mail reported.

The news outlet added that Clinton was “[s]porting a vibrant pink tunic dress with black trousers and a statement gold necklace.”

Hillary Clinton, 72, looks incredibly youthful at an event on Broadway

Aesthetic expert Dr. Ross Perry told the Daily Mail that Clinton’s change in appearance compared with an outing just days before suggests Botox treatments.

“There also appears to be slightly more volume in the lips, which could also be from a filler,” aesthetic practitioner Dr. Judy Todd said.

Reaction to her new look on social media was mostly negative.

Looks like two different people. Which one is the “youthful” one? — gallows laughter (@GallowsLaughter) December 13, 2019

Seriously! Honestly, I think she looked better with the wrinkles. — Michael (@RollCall79) December 13, 2019

It doesn’t look like her anymore. — Mel (@Meljanx) December 13, 2019

Clinton’s more youthful appearance comes days after a poll released Monday showed the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee leading all comers if she were to jump into the 2020 race.

An online Harvard-Harris poll found Clinton garnered 21 percent of support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 12 percent and Sen Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 9 percent.

The poll was conducted among 1,859 registered voters between Nov. 27 and 29.

Clinton said during an appearance on the U.K.’s “Graham Norton Show” earlier this month that she has been “deluged” with pleas to run.

“I’d have to make up my mind really quickly,” she said, “because it’s moving very fast.”

Political commentator Dick Morris — who served as President Bill Clinton’s campaign manager during his 1996 re-election race — believes Hillary will join the 2020 Democratic field.

“I expect her to get into this thing, and I expect her to run,” Morris said in a video posted Friday. “I think she may, God help us, be the Democratic nominee.”

Morris argued that Clinton would probably poll much higher among the Democrats in the race than the Harvard-Harris survey reflects after she announced a run.

“Whenever a candidate is included in a poll like this before they’ve actually announced, their numbers are always way understated,” he said.

“It’s my conclusion,” Morris said, “that if Hillary announced tomorrow and was included in the poll the day after she announced, I think she’d be beating Biden by 10 points. I think it would be a runaway at this point.”

If Clinton were to win the nomination and face President Donald Trump next November, it would be the first time since the 1950s that such a rematch scenario played out.

In the 1952 and 1956 presidential elections, the Democrats nominated former Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson to go up against Republican Dwight Eisenhower.

Eisenhower handily won both contests.

