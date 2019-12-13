SECTIONS
Hillary Clinton Debuts Radically Different Look as Speculation She's Joining 2020 Race Builds

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 13, 2019 at 1:56pm
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton bolstered speculation that she might jump into the 2020 Democratic presidential race after appearing at an event in New York on Dec. 12 with more youthful-looking facial features.

“The radiant former First Lady, 72, showed off a wrinkle-free complexion and plumped-up cheeks as she joined her husband Bill behind the scenes of Ain’t Too Proud: The Temptations Musical at The Imperial Theatre,” the Daily Mail reported.

The news outlet added that Clinton was “[s]porting a vibrant pink tunic dress with black trousers and a statement gold necklace.”

Aesthetic expert Dr. Ross Perry told the Daily Mail that Clinton’s change in appearance compared with an outing just days before suggests Botox treatments.

“There also appears to be slightly more volume in the lips, which could also be from a filler,” aesthetic practitioner Dr. Judy Todd said.

Reaction to her new look on social media was mostly negative.

Clinton’s more youthful appearance comes days after a poll released Monday showed the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee leading all comers if she were to jump into the 2020 race.

An online Harvard-Harris poll found Clinton garnered 21 percent of support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 20 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 12 percent and Sen Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 9 percent.

The poll was conducted among 1,859 registered voters between Nov. 27 and 29.

Clinton said during an appearance on the U.K.’s “Graham Norton Show” earlier this month that she has been “deluged” with pleas to run.

“I’d have to make up my mind really quickly,” she said, “because it’s moving very fast.”

Political commentator Dick Morris — who served as President Bill Clinton’s campaign manager during his 1996 re-election race — believes Hillary will join the 2020 Democratic field.

Do you think Hillary Clinton will run in 2020? 

“I expect her to get into this thing, and I expect her to run,” Morris said in a video posted Friday. “I think she may, God help us, be the Democratic nominee.”

Morris argued that Clinton would probably poll much higher among the Democrats in the race than the Harvard-Harris survey reflects after she announced a run.

“Whenever a candidate is included in a poll like this before they’ve actually announced, their numbers are always way understated,” he said.

“It’s my conclusion,” Morris said, “that if Hillary announced tomorrow and was included in the poll the day after she announced, I think she’d be beating Biden by 10 points. I think it would be a runaway at this point.”

If Clinton were to win the nomination and face President Donald Trump next November, it would be the first time since the 1950s that such a rematch scenario played out.

In the 1952 and 1956 presidential elections, the Democrats nominated former Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson to go up against Republican Dwight Eisenhower.

Eisenhower handily won both contests.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
