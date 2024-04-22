Share
Commentary

Hillary Clinton Desperate, Says Trump Wants to 'Kill His Opposition' in Wild Rant

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  April 22, 2024 at 8:39am
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s Trump paranoia has developed a new symptom of derangement over former President Donald Trump — she now believes he’s going to “kill his opposition.”

Speaking Friday on the liberal podcast “Democracy Docket,” hosted by the infamous Democratic election attorney Marc Elias, the former Democratic presidential candidate unleashed a delusional diatribe against the 45th president, making wild accusations that sounded like a recap of a fever dream she may have had in November 2016 — and showed how desperate she is to smear Trump as the presidential election nears.

“Trump was, like, you know, just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance,” Clinton told Elias, who had served as general counsel on her failed 2016 presidential campaign, according to Fox News. 


“That’s what Trump really wants,” Clinton continued. “And so we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because, in that world, he only sees strongmen leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong Un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again.”

Trump Trial to End Early on Day of Opening Statements Due to Juror's Emergency Medical Appointment

The podcast is below:



The fact that Clinton, who, according to CNN, greenlighted the thoroughly debunked narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, would talk about trying to imprison an opponent takes lack of self-awareness to a new level.

Add to that the fact that the current Democratic President, Joe Biden, and his allies are using the justice system to keep his opponent “busy,” in an attempt to maintain control of the White House.

“Pretty sure she just described herself,” co-owner of Trending Politics, Colin Rugg, wrote in a social media post.

“My view, having negotiated with Putin, and knowing one of the reasons he went after me is because he knew I would deal with him in an appropriate way, and Trump would basically do whatever he wanted,” Clinton continued.

Hillary Clinton Campaign, DNC Committed Same 'Crime' Trump Being Prosecuted for by Bragg

“It’s really important to think about what could happen to our world with Trump back in the White House.”

If the past is any indicator, it would be more peaceful.

By pretty much any measure, the world was far safer under the former president — Russia did not attempt to expand its borders, there were unprecedented moves made toward peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, and Iran knew where it stood if it dared threaten the United States.

For instance, in 2018,  Trump issued a warning to then-Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that declared, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

Compare those words to President Biden’s blatantly ignored “Dont!”

Trump doesn’t see himself as a strongman leader — he sees himself as a strong leader who can stand up to such bullies.

And unlike some, he doesn’t need to kill or imprison his opponents to lead.

That is the modus operandi of the weak.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the director of content on a Republican congressional campaign and writes content for a popular conservative book franchise.
Hillary Clinton Desperate, Says Trump Wants to 'Kill His Opposition' in Wild Rant
Conversation