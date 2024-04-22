Hillary Clinton Desperate, Says Trump Wants to 'Kill His Opposition' in Wild Rant

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s Trump paranoia has developed a new symptom of derangement over former President Donald Trump — she now believes he’s going to “kill his opposition.”

Speaking Friday on the liberal podcast “Democracy Docket,” hosted by the infamous Democratic election attorney Marc Elias, the former Democratic presidential candidate unleashed a delusional diatribe against the 45th president, making wild accusations that sounded like a recap of a fever dream she may have had in November 2016 — and showed how desperate she is to smear Trump as the presidential election nears.

“Trump was, like, you know, just gaga over Putin because Putin does what Trump would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance,” Clinton told Elias, who had served as general counsel on her failed 2016 presidential campaign, according to Fox News.

An unwell Crooked Hillary Clinton goes on a delusional rant claiming President Trump is “modeling himself” after Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un to “kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile” pic.twitter.com/SKHg8s4UBH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 21, 2024



“That’s what Trump really wants,” Clinton continued. “And so we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because, in that world, he only sees strongmen leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong Un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again.”

The fact that Clinton, who, according to CNN, greenlighted the thoroughly debunked narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, would talk about trying to imprison an opponent takes lack of self-awareness to a new level.

Add to that the fact that the current Democratic President, Joe Biden, and his allies are using the justice system to keep his opponent “busy,” in an attempt to maintain control of the White House.

Joe Biden makes joke that his admin is keeping Trump busy in court and off election trail. Election interference pic.twitter.com/UqPclsEWH0 — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) April 17, 2024

“Pretty sure she just described herself,” co-owner of Trending Politics, Colin Rugg, wrote in a social media post.

NEW: Hillary Clinton unironically says that Donald Trump wants to “kill his opposition” as she rants about how compassionate Joe Biden is and how evil Trump is. Remarkable. The twice-failed presidential candidate, who failed to mention how her party is weaponizing the… pic.twitter.com/O2nNHbyHuL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 20, 2024

“My view, having negotiated with Putin, and knowing one of the reasons he went after me is because he knew I would deal with him in an appropriate way, and Trump would basically do whatever he wanted,” Clinton continued.

“It’s really important to think about what could happen to our world with Trump back in the White House.”

If the past is any indicator, it would be more peaceful.

By pretty much any measure, the world was far safer under the former president — Russia did not attempt to expand its borders, there were unprecedented moves made toward peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, and Iran knew where it stood if it dared threaten the United States.

For instance, in 2018, Trump issued a warning to then-Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that declared, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

Compare those words to President Biden’s blatantly ignored “Dont!”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

2022 Biden to Putin – “Don’t. Don’t. Don’t.” 2023 Biden to Iran – “Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. Don’t.” pic.twitter.com/maYllKwOtw — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2024

Trump doesn’t see himself as a strongman leader — he sees himself as a strong leader who can stand up to such bullies.

And unlike some, he doesn’t need to kill or imprison his opponents to lead.

That is the modus operandi of the weak.

