Hillary Clinton Donor Charged After Police Find Footage of Disturbing Sex Crimes with Animal

WARNING: The following allegations include graphic descriptions the reader will find disturbing

A Penn State professor is facing criminal charges stemming from disturbing allegations of bestiality.

Chemical engineering professor Themis Matsoukas, 64, was allegedly caught on camera in April committing a sex act with his own dog in Pennsylvania’s Rothrock State Forest, according to the Centre Daily Times.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources allegedly has footage of an individual believed to be Matsoukas committing animal abuse dating as far back as 2014.

Matsoukas behaved strangely as park rangers served a search warrant at his State College home on June 9, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

“I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” he allegedly stated.

Matsoukas allegedly asked the law enforcement officers present for the search to shoot him, according to The Post Millennial.

“I need to die,” the professor allegedly told the authorities.

Park rangers allegedly obtained several items that Matsoukas had been recorded wearing in footage of the alleged animal abuse.

Given the nature of the allegations, social media quickly picked up on the sordid story.

🚨Look at this! ⏰ Penn State Professor Themis Matsoukas Charged With Having Sexual Intercourse With His Collie. A chemical engineering professor at Penn State University, Themis Matsoukas, has been charged with multiple offenses after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with… pic.twitter.com/CmrapHuFOJ — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 16, 2023

Matsoukas is facing misdemeanor charges of open lewdness, indecent exposure and sexual intercourse with an animal, according to the Centre Daily Times.

He’s also facing summary charges of cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.

Matsoukas has taught at Penn State since 1991, according to the Centre Daily Times. He’s received numerous teaching awards in connection to his university duties.

Matsoukas has donated to progressive political candidates such as Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren and John Kerry, according to the Post Millennial.

He’s also supported the progressive political action committee ActBlue.

Penn State confirmed that Matsoukas was on leave from his teaching duties following the charges.

“Themis Matsoukas has been relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave,” a spokesperson for the school indicated.

Matsoukas’ defense attorney Matthew McClenahen declined to speak about the case on Wednesday.

“It would be inappropriate to make any comment at this time,” the attorney noted.

A preliminary hearing in Matsoukas’ case has been scheduled for July 19.

